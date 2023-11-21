U.S. Almond, Oat & Other Plant Milks Market Report 2023-2027 with Profiles of Key Players Danone, H.P. Hood, Blue Diamond Growers, Stremicks Heritage Foods, Pacific Foods, SunOpta and More

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Almond, Oat & Other Plant Milks in the U.S. through 2027: Market Essentials" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers comprehensive coverage of the various components of the innovation-rich non-dairy, plant-based beverage market. It covers dairy alternatives made with almonds, oats, cashews, soy, coconuts, rice, hemp, flax and other ingredients and provides data and analysis on a category that has gone from alternative to mainstream, all the while continuing to evolve to meet changing consumer needs and preferences.

Data is provided on total market volume as well as volume by segment, flavor, distribution channel and package type. Leading players' sales volume, growth and share are provided and the private label market for both soy and almond milk are also quantified. The study also provides wholesale dollar sales and advertising expenditure data. The report offers Beverage Marketing's exclusive five-year projections for various aspects of the dairy alternative beverage market including packaging, flavors and more.

The report presents the data in Excel spreadsheets, which it supplements with a concise executive summary highlighting key developments including discussion of the impact of the covid-19 pandemic as well as a detailed discussion of the leading plant milk beverage companies.

The Almond, Oat and Other Plant Milks: Market Essentials covers the overall market. Questions answered in this comprehensive market research report include:

How much plant milk volume, including beverages made from soy, almonds, oats, coconuts, rice, flax and other plants, was consumed in the United States in 2022 and how has this changed in recent years?

in 2022 and how has this changed in recent years? Which non-dairy beverage segment was largest in 2022, and how have rankings changed in recent years? Which is expected to perform best by 2027?

What are the leading brands, and how have they been performing?

Which flavors of dairy alternative beverages are growing the fastest?

What are the growth expectations for single-serve vs. multi-serve?

Select areas of coverage include:

Analysis of the national market including volume, wholesale dollar and per capita consumption figures.

Key packaging trends for plastic, glass, carton and aseptic containers as well as data shedding light on single vs. multi-serving packages through 2027.

Insights and data on the major companies and brands in the dairy alternative sector.

Data on volume, share and growth for the leading plant-based milk trademarks including Blue Diamond Almond Breeze, Silk Almond, Silk Soymilk, Califia Farms, Oatly, Planet Oat, Chobani Oatmilk, Silk Coconut, Dream, So Delicious, Ripple, Silk Oat Yeah Oatmilk, Silk Cashew, Simply Almond, WestSoy, SunOpta, Hiland Almond , Hiland Soy , 8th Continent, Good Karma Flaxmilk, All Booth Brother Dairy and Sunrich

Advertising expenditures for key soy, almond milk and other dairy alternative companies and brands including Silk, So Delicious Coconut Milk, 8th Continent Soymilk and others.

Volume, share and growth by flavor in the market, as well as break-outs for soymilk and almond milk by flavors including vanilla, plain, chocolate and coffee. Historical, current data and forecasts through 2026 are provided.

A look at the future performance of dairy alternatives by various on- and off-premise sales channels through 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

The Dairy Alternative Beverage Market

Overview & Issues

Special Note on Coronavirus

Volume Trends

Per Capita Consumption Trends

Wholesale Dollar Sales Trends

Segment Trends

Packaging Trends

Flavor Trends

Distribution Trends

The Projected Dairy Alternative Beverage Market

Overview & Issues

Volume Forecasts

Per Capita Consumption Forecasts

Wholesale Dollar Sales Forecasts

COMPANY PROFILES

Danone North America

H.P. Hood

Blue Diamond Growers

Stremicks Heritage Foods

Pacific Foods

SunOpta

Eden Foods

Califia Farms

