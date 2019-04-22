US Aluminum Demand to Increase 1.1% Annually in Volume Terms to 2023

CLEVELAND, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for aluminum is forecast to rise 1.1% per year in volume terms through 2023, according to Aluminum: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Increasing production of motor vehicles – along with higher aluminum loading rates per vehicle due to a shift in consumer preference toward larger vehicles, such as SUVs – will drive growth. A 1.7% yearly increase in real US construction expenditures will support expanding shipments of aluminum building products, further spurring gains. Finally, continued economic growth will support demand for – and by extension, shipments of – consumer products featuring aluminum packaging or aluminum components. Despite these positive trends, aluminum will continue to face competition from other materials – such as copper, steel, glass, and plastics – across each of its markets, restraining faster gains.

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Aluminum-United-States-FF65010/?progid=91541

These and other key insights are featured in Aluminum: United States. This report forecasts to 2023 US aluminum demand and production in metric tons at the manufacturer level. Total demand is segmented by market in terms of:

transport equipment

containers and packaging

building products

electrical

other markets such as consumer durables, cookware, and machinery

Total demand in nominal US dollars is also forecast to 2023.

Total production is segmented by type as follows:

primary

secondary

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total production, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2008 to 2018.

To clarify industry terminology in the context of this report, bauxite is mined at mines, alumina is refined at refineries, and primary aluminum is produced at smelters. Aluminum refers to metallic aluminum and alloys thereof, and unless otherwise specified, does not include unprocessed aluminum scrap. Secondary aluminum includes aluminum produced from both new and old scrap. Re-exports of aluminum are excluded from demand and trade figures.

