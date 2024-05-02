U.S. Aluminum Extruders Coalition Reports: Commerce Department Announces Affirmative Preliminary Dumping Determinations on Imports of Aluminum Extrusions from 14 Countries

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Department of Commerce announced its preliminarily determination that aluminum extrusion producers and exporters in China, Colombia, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, Italy, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam sold aluminum extrusions at less-than-fair value in the United States.

The U.S. Aluminum Extruders Coalition and the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International unions—petitioners in this case—commend Commerce's decision to impose duties, which are crucial to U.S. producers and workers, and urge Commerce to maintain these affirmative decisions in the final phase of the proceeding.

"The Commerce Department's findings against these 14 countries show just how widespread dumping practices are globally and highlight the importance of strongly enforcing the antidumping laws to shield U.S. businesses and workers from the devastating effects of unfair trade," said Robert E. DeFrancesco, trade counsel to the Petitioners and a partner in the International Trade Practice at Wiley. "We are encouraged by the preliminary affirmative findings and will continue to work with the Commerce Department to ensure that for its final determination, the margins properly reflect the full amount of dumping taking place by the foreign producers."

Commerce calculated affirmative preliminary dumping rates from these countries in the following ranges: China 4.91–376.85%; Colombia 8.85-34.47%, Ecuador 17.23-51.20%; India 3.44-39.05%; Indonesia 5.66-112.21%; Italy 15.3-41.67%; Korea 2.42%; Malaysia 26.7-27.51%; Mexico 9.18-82.03%; Taiwan 33.93-57.86%; Thailand 2.02-4.04%; Turkey 45.44-602.72%; UAE 9.13-42.29%; and Vietnam 2.85-41.84%.

Commerce's determination establishes the preliminary duty rates in the dumping segments of the investigations. In approximately one week, following the publication of Commerce's preliminary determination in the Federal Register, Commerce will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to begin suspending liquidation and collecting preliminary duties (in the form of cash deposits) on entries of aluminum extrusions from these 14 countries. For imports from China, Mexico, Indonesia, and Turkey, antidumping duties will be added to countervailing duties announced on March 5, 2024.

These are preliminary determinations only. Commerce continues to collect information, and parties will have additional opportunities to comment on Commerce's preliminary calculations. Commerce is scheduled to issue its final determinations in mid-July, which could be extended to late September 2024, and the preliminary calculated rates may increase.

The duties that will be imposed following today's decision are assessed on the importer of record of the merchandise. Duty evasion, absorption, and circumvention are illegal and closely monitored by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in conjunction with the Commerce Department.

SOURCE U.S. Aluminum Extruders Coalition