U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Visits the Exquisite - the Hardest Working FSRU

PORT QASIM, Pakistan, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelerate Energy L.P. (Excelerate) was honored to host Ambassador Paul W. Jones and a delegation from the U.S. Embassy in Pakistan at the Exquisite, its LNG floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) co-owned with Nakilat located at Port Qasim in Karachi.

The Exquisite currently fulfills as much as 15% of Pakistan's domestic daily gas requirements. It is recognized in the industry as the most utilized FSRU worldwide and consistently sends gas into Pakistan's network at levels above its guaranteed capacity. It has been stationed at Port Qasim since March 2015, under a 15-year lease with Engro Elengy Terminal. Last week, the Exquisite performed its 250th ship-to-ship transfer of LNG in Pakistan – an industry record for the shortest amount of time to achieve this milestone.

Excelerate Managing Director Steven Kobos said, "Excelerate is proud to stand at the intersection of U.S.–Pakistan cooperation in the energy sector," adding that the company looks forward to expanding the Exquisite's LNG import capacity to meet Pakistan's growing gas demand in cooperation with the Government of Pakistan and Engro.

The U.S. Ambassador remarked, "It is very nice to see the great contribution being made by Engro and Excelerate Energy through LNG to uplift Pakistan by supplying cleaner and cheaper fuel to ensure homes and industries get the gas they need for day-to-day use and to fulfill industrial requirements."

Among the distinguished guests, the Chairman of Port Qasim Authority, Rear Admiral (Retired) Syed Hasan Nasir Shah and the President of Engro, Ghias Khan were in attendance.

About Excelerate Energy L.P.

Excelerate Energy L.P. is a US-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate is owned by George B. Kaiser and is part of his energy group that also includes Kaiser Francis Oil Co, an E&P company with production in the U.S. and Canada along with significant midstream assets, and Cactus Drilling Co, the largest private drilling company in the US. Excelerate is the pioneer and market leader in innovative floating LNG solutions, providing integrated services along the entire LNG value chain with an objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. Excelerate offers a full range of floating regasification services from FSRU to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Buenos Aires, Chittagong, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Rio de Janeiro, Salem, Singapore, and Washington, DC.

About Nakilat

Nakilat is a Qatari LNG transport company providing an essential transportation link in the State of Qatar's LNG supply chain. Its LNG shipping fleet is the largest in the world, comprising of 69 LNG vessels. Nakilat also owns and manages four large LPG carriers. Nakilat operates the ship repair and construction facilities at Erhama Bin Jaber Al Jalahma Shipyard in Ras Laffan Industrial City via two strategic joint ventures: N-KOM and NDSQ. Nakilat also offers a full range of marine support services to vessels operating in Qatari waters. For more information visit: www.nakilat.com

