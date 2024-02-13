US Ambulance Services Market Report 2024: Poised for Expansion, Advanced Life Support Segment Leads - Forecasts to 2029

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Ambulance Services Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New analytics highlight a projected significant increase in value, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.36% anticipated from 2023 to 2029. This growth underscores the essential role of Ambulance Services in the healthcare ecosystem and the expanding need for emergency medical services.

Influential market drivers include the escalating demand from an aging population, notably the baby boomer generation, and a corresponding rise in healthcare spending region-wide. The advanced life support segment currently dominates the market, holding a considerable 68.85% share in 2023, and is expected to surge at a CAGR of 10.64%. This trend points to a burgeoning requirement for advanced life-saving interventions during medical emergencies.

Ground Ambulance Services Set the Pace in Mode of Transport

The mode of transport segment of ground ambulances accounted for 48.70% of the market in 2023, with expectations for a CAGR of 9.98% over the forecast period. Ground ambulance services remain the preferred option for their cost-effectiveness compared to their aerial counterparts.

Emergency Services Maintain Majority Market Share

With 77.47% occupancy in 2023, the emergency services segment continues to lead amidst rising incidences requiring urgent medical care. The observed trend is projected to climb with a CAGR of 10.54%, indicating an ongoing need for rapid response and critical care services.

Metropolitan Statistical Areas: Pivotal Players in Market Growth

Metropolitan Statistical Areas represented a dominant share of 76.79% in 2023, with projections set at a CAGR of 10.48% through 2029. These areas, with their higher percentages of elderly populations, are becoming key regions driving the demand for ambulance services.

Comprehensive Report Highlights and Structure

The report provides insights into product segmentation and forecast, market structure, and dynamics—offering a panoramic view of competitive landscapes and key vendors operating in the market. The study also, crucially, sheds light on the evolving nature of ambulance services and how healthcare providers are adapting to the changing needs of the population.

Vendor Insights

Notable providers of Ambulance Services in the US are foundational to this market's ecosystem. Acadian Ambulance Service, Air Medical Group Holdings, Rural/Metro Corporation, and other leading companies are embracing innovative strategies to address the escalating demand for efficient and rapid medical transportation.

