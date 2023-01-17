US American football equipment market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the US American football equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 209.44 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.08% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate.

For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US American Football Equipment Market 2023-2027

American football equipment market in US - Five forces

The American football equipment market in US is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For interpretation of Porter's five forces model – buy the report!

American football equipment market in US – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



American football equipment market in US - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (protective gear, helmets, cleats, balls, and training equipment) and retail channel (specialty and sports shops, department and discount stores, and online retail .

The market share growth by the protective gear segment will be significant during the forecast period. Protective gear is a large revenue source for American football equipment. It includes cups and athletic supporters; elbow sleeves and arm pads; gloves; girdles; hip, knee, thigh, and tail pads; mouth guards; neck rolls; shoulder pads; and rib protectors. The rules enforced by associations such as the FLS mandate the use of protective gear. These factors will fuel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

American football equipment market in US – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing youth participation is driving the growth of the American football equipment market in US.

is driving the growth of the American football equipment market in US. Youth sports participation is rising in the US.

Sports such as American football promote physical activity and fitness.

The average cost of American football expenditure for children, including equipment and coaching, is less than USD 1,000 per year.

per year. Thus, the increasing participation of youth in American football will increase the demand for American football equipment, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Helmet innovation is a key trend in the American football equipment market growth in US.

is a key trend in the American football equipment market growth in US. Many vendors are introducing innovative helmets to improve impact protection.

For instance, a new type of helmet system combines information from millions of data points collected by Riddell's smart helmet technology to improve sports protection and performance.

In addition, the Axiom features a new fastening system, an updated front protection system, an updated helmet shell base with a new energy management system, and integrated smart helmet technology.

Such innovations will positively influence the growth of the American football equipment market in US during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The fear of concussions is challenging the growth of the American football equipment market in US.

is challenging the growth of the American football equipment market in US. American football is considered a dangerous sport, as it is a full-contact sport. Injuries such as strains, sprains, fractures, dislocations, and concussions are very common in the game.

Concussions in American football are often caused by a blow to the head from a hat. They can result in neurological diseases such as dementia and Parkinson's disease.

School players are two times as likely to receive a concussion when compared to college players, which discourages numerous schoolchildren from playing this sport.

Thus, the fear of concussions will hamper the growth of the American football equipment market in US during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this US American football equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the American football equipment market in US between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the American football equipment market in US and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of US American football equipment market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The camping equipment market size in US is expected to increase to USD 1.03 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03%. This report extensively covers segmentation by product (tents and cooler chests, backpacks, sleeping bags, kitchen equipment, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The running apparel and footwear market size in US is expected to increase by USD 9.89 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.49%. This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (men, women, and children) and distribution channel (offline and online).

US American Football Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 131 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 209.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.5 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., BRG Sports Inc., Certor Sports LLC, Champro Sports, Douglas Pads, EZ GARD Industries Inc., Franklin Sports Inc., Grip Boost Inc., Nike Inc., Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc., Under Armour Inc., Varsity Brands Holding Co. Inc., VOIT Corp., Xenith LLC, and XTECH Protective Equipment LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Retail Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 American football equipment market in US 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on American football equipment market in US 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Retail channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Retail channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Protective gear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Protective gear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Protective gear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Protective gear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Protective gear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Helmets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Helmets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Helmets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Helmets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Helmets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Cleats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Cleats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Cleats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Cleats - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Cleats - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Balls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Balls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Balls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Balls - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Balls - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Training equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 45: Chart on Training equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Training equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Training equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Training equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Retail Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on Retail Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Retail Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Retail Channel

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Retail Channel



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Retail Channel

7.3 Specialty and sports shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 54: Chart on Specialty and sports shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Specialty and sports shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Specialty and sports shops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Specialty and sports shops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Department and discount stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 58: Chart on Department and discount stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Department and discount stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Department and discount stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Department and discount stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Online retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 62: Chart on Online retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Online retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Online retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Online retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Retail Channel

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Retail Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 68: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 69: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 70: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 71: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 72: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 73: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 adidas AG

Exhibit 74: adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 75: adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 76: adidas AG - Key news



Exhibit 77: adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: adidas AG - Segment focus

11.4 ANTA Sports Products Ltd.

Exhibit 79: ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 80: ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 82: ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Segment focus

11.5 BRG Sports Inc.

Exhibit 84: BRG Sports Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 85: BRG Sports Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 86: BRG Sports Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Certor Sports LLC

Exhibit 87: Certor Sports LLC - Overview



Exhibit 88: Certor Sports LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 89: Certor Sports LLC - Key offerings

11.7 Champro Sports

Exhibit 90: Champro Sports - Overview



Exhibit 91: Champro Sports - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: Champro Sports - Key offerings

11.8 Douglas Pads

Exhibit 93: Douglas Pads - Overview



Exhibit 94: Douglas Pads - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Douglas Pads - Key offerings

11.9 EZ GARD Industries Inc.

Exhibit 96: EZ GARD Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: EZ GARD Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: EZ GARD Industries Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 Franklin Sports Inc.

Exhibit 99: Franklin Sports Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Franklin Sports Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Franklin Sports Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 Grip Boost Inc.

Exhibit 102: Grip Boost Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Grip Boost Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Grip Boost Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Nike Inc.

Exhibit 105: Nike Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Nike Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Nike Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Nike Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Nike Inc. - Segment focus

11.13 Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc.

Exhibit 110: Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc. - Key offerings

11.14 Under Armour Inc.

Exhibit 113: Under Armour Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Under Armour Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus

11.15 Varsity Brands Holding Co. Inc.

Exhibit 117: Varsity Brands Holding Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Varsity Brands Holding Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Varsity Brands Holding Co. Inc. - Key offerings

11.16 VOIT Corp.

Exhibit 120: VOIT Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: VOIT Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: VOIT Corp. - Key offerings

11.17 Xenith LLC

Exhibit 123: Xenith LLC - Overview



Exhibit 124: Xenith LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Xenith LLC - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio