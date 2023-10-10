US American Football Equipment Market Size to grow by USD 209.44 million from 2022 to 2027, market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd. and BRG Sports Inc., and many more - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

10 Oct, 2023, 19:35 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US American football equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 209.44 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.08%. The American football equipment market in US is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer American football equipment market in US are adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., BRG Sports Inc., Certor Sports LLC, Champro Sports, Douglas Pads, EZ GARD Industries Inc., Franklin Sports Inc., Grip Boost Inc., Nike Inc., Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc., Under Armour Inc., Varsity Brands Holding Co. Inc., VOIT Corp., Xenith LLC, and XTECH Protective Equipment LLC. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled American Football Equipment Market in US 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled American Football Equipment Market in US 2023-2027

Company Offering:

  • ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - The company offers American football equipment such as protective guards through its subsidiary Amer Sports.
  • Adidas AG - The company offers American football equipment such as air pumps and shin guards.
  • BRG Sports Inc. - The company offers American football equipment such as helmets, and shoulder pads.
  • The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download the FREE Sample before buying

Impactful driver- Increasing youth participation

The increasing youth participation is driving the growth of the American football equipment market in US. Youth sports participation is rising in the US. Sports such as American football promote physical activity and fitness. The average cost of American football expenditure for children, including equipment and coaching, is less than USD 1,000 per year. Thus, the increasing participation of youth in American football will increase the demand for American football equipment, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

  • Key Trend - Innovation in helmets
  • Major Challenges - Fear of concussions

 Market Segmentation

  • By Product, the protective gear segment will be significant during the forecast period. Protective gear is a large revenue source for American football equipment. It includes cups and athletic supporters; elbow sleeves and arm pads; gloves; girdles; hip, knee, thigh, and tail pads; mouth guards; neck rolls; shoulder pads; and rib protectors. The rules enforced by associations such as the FLS mandate the use of protective gear. These factors will fuel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View the FREE Sample Report

Related Reports:
The football shoes market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,099.12 million. 

The football apparel market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.37% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,067.84 million. 

American Football Equipment Market In US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.08%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.5

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Retail Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Physiotherapy Market to grow by USD 4.59 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Access the complete bundle report - Technavio

Physiotherapy Market to grow by USD 4.59 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Access the complete bundle report - Technavio

The Physiotherapy Market is projected to experience significant growth, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.17% and an estimated increase of USD 4,59 billion....
Insurance Market to grow by USD 1.42 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Access the complete bundle report - Technavio

Insurance Market to grow by USD 1.42 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Access the complete bundle report - Technavio

The Insurance Market is projected to experience significant growth, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% and an estimated increase of USD 1.42 billion. The ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

General Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.