US American Football Equipment Market Size to grow by USD 209.44 million from 2022 to 2027, market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd. and BRG Sports Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US American football equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 209.44 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.08%. The American football equipment market in US is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer American football equipment market in US are adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., BRG Sports Inc., Certor Sports LLC, Champro Sports, Douglas Pads, EZ GARD Industries Inc., Franklin Sports Inc., Grip Boost Inc., Nike Inc., Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc., Under Armour Inc., Varsity Brands Holding Co. Inc., VOIT Corp., Xenith LLC, and XTECH Protective Equipment LLC. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled American Football Equipment Market in US 2023-2027

Company Offering:

ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - The company offers American football equipment such as protective guards through its subsidiary Amer Sports .

The company offers American football equipment such as protective guards through its subsidiary . Adidas AG - The company offers American football equipment such as air pumps and shin guards.

The company offers American football equipment such as air pumps and shin guards. BRG Sports Inc. - The company offers American football equipment such as helmets, and shoulder pads.

The company offers American football equipment such as helmets, and shoulder pads. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download the FREE Sample before buying

Impactful driver- Increasing youth participation

The increasing youth participation is driving the growth of the American football equipment market in US. Youth sports participation is rising in the US. Sports such as American football promote physical activity and fitness. The average cost of American football expenditure for children, including equipment and coaching, is less than USD 1,000 per year. Thus, the increasing participation of youth in American football will increase the demand for American football equipment, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Trend - Innovation in helmets

- Innovation in helmets Major Challenges - Fear of concussions

Market Segmentation

By Product, the protective gear segment will be significant during the forecast period. Protective gear is a large revenue source for American football equipment. It includes cups and athletic supporters; elbow sleeves and arm pads; gloves; girdles; hip, knee, thigh, and tail pads; mouth guards; neck rolls; shoulder pads; and rib protectors. The rules enforced by associations such as the FLS mandate the use of protective gear. These factors will fuel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View the FREE Sample Report

Related Reports:

The football shoes market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,099.12 million.

The football apparel market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.37% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,067.84 million.

American Football Equipment Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.08% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.5

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Retail Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio