U.S. and Canada Emergency Response Vehicles Market 2024: Focus on Top 3 Players, Key Performance Indicators, Fire Departments, Wildfires & Pyro-Terrorism

26 Jan, 2024, 06:30 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emergency Response Vehicles in the U.S. and Canada Volume 1 - Emergency Response Vehicles, Fire Trucks, Current Market Conditions, Big 3 Players, Key Performance Indicators, Fire Departments, Wildfires, Pyro-Terrorism" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Emergency Services Sector (ESS) includes geographically distributed facilities and equipment in both paid and volunteer capacities organized primarily at the federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial levels of government, such as city police departments and fire stations, county sheriff's offices, Department of Defense police and fire departments, and town public works departments. The ESS also includes private sector resources, such as industrial fire departments, private security organizations, and private emergency medical services providers.

North American Fire truck production in 2023 was lower than the historical average due to supply chain and labor issues. Additionally, Fire truck customers are struggling with prices that are at historic highs. New engine emission requirements also are on the horizon.

Three companies and their brands dominate the Fire truck market. The market leader, Oshkosh Corp., is analyzed in detail. Key performance indicators for the Big 3 are provided.

There are approximately 27,185 Fire departments in the U.S. Pennsylvania has the most, but New York City has the largest Fire department in the U.S. with 17,329 employees and a 2023 budget of ~$2.3 billion.

The number of U.S. annual wildfires is variable but has decreased slightly over the last 30 years. However, the number of acres affected annually, while also variable, generally has increased. The total cost of wildfires in the United States is estimated at between ~$400 billion to ~$900 billion each year.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Emergency Response Vehicles

  • Types
  • Fire Trucks
  • Ambulances
  • Emergency Management Vehicles
  • Police Cars
  • Rescue Vehicles
  • Hazardous Materials Response Vehicles

3. Fire Truck Types

  • Type 1
  • Type 2
  • Type 3
  • Type 4
  • Types 5, 6, 7
  • Electric

4. Current Market Conditions And Outlook

  • Historical Production
  • Great Financial Crisis
  • Covid Pandemic
  • 2023 Production
  • Production by Type
  • Production Outlook
  • Prices
  • Fire Truck Customers
  • Lead Times
  • Supply Chain Issues
  • Labor Issues
  • Profits
  • Fire Truck Lifespans
  • New Engine Regulations
  • Engine Issues
  • Cab Issues
  • Distribution
  • Exports
  • Competitive Landscape

5. Oshkosh Corporation

  • Company Description
  • Segments
  • Vocational
  • Fire & Emergency
  • Pierce Products
  • ARFF
  • Frontline Communications
  • Distribution
  • Engineering
  • Research and Development
  • Backlog
  • Competition
  • Supply Chains
  • Manufacturing Facilities
  • Management
  • Financial Results

6. Key Performance Indicators

7. Appendix

8. U.S. Fire Departments

9. Wildfires

  • Resources
  • Wildfire Damages
  • Conflagrations
  • Financial Costs,

10. Pyro-Terrorism

  • Terrorism Definition
  • Pyro-Terrorism
  • Potential Threats, Risks, Attacks
  • U.S. Domestic Terrorist Groups
  • Climate Change

Companies Mentioned

  • 4 Guys
  • HME Ahrens-Fox
  • Oshkosh Corporation
  • REV Group
  • Rosenbauer International
  • Seagrave Fire Apparatus
  • Sutphan

