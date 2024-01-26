U.S. and Canada Emergency Response Vehicles Market 2024: Focus on Top 3 Players, Key Performance Indicators, Fire Departments, Wildfires & Pyro-Terrorism

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emergency Response Vehicles in the U.S. and Canada Volume 1 - Emergency Response Vehicles, Fire Trucks, Current Market Conditions, Big 3 Players, Key Performance Indicators, Fire Departments, Wildfires, Pyro-Terrorism" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Emergency Services Sector (ESS) includes geographically distributed facilities and equipment in both paid and volunteer capacities organized primarily at the federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial levels of government, such as city police departments and fire stations, county sheriff's offices, Department of Defense police and fire departments, and town public works departments. The ESS also includes private sector resources, such as industrial fire departments, private security organizations, and private emergency medical services providers.

North American Fire truck production in 2023 was lower than the historical average due to supply chain and labor issues. Additionally, Fire truck customers are struggling with prices that are at historic highs. New engine emission requirements also are on the horizon.

Three companies and their brands dominate the Fire truck market. The market leader, Oshkosh Corp., is analyzed in detail. Key performance indicators for the Big 3 are provided.

There are approximately 27,185 Fire departments in the U.S. Pennsylvania has the most, but New York City has the largest Fire department in the U.S. with 17,329 employees and a 2023 budget of ~$2.3 billion.

The number of U.S. annual wildfires is variable but has decreased slightly over the last 30 years. However, the number of acres affected annually, while also variable, generally has increased. The total cost of wildfires in the United States is estimated at between ~$400 billion to ~$900 billion each year.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Emergency Response Vehicles

Types

Fire Trucks

Ambulances

Emergency Management Vehicles

Police Cars

Rescue Vehicles

Hazardous Materials Response Vehicles

3. Fire Truck Types

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Type 4

Types 5, 6, 7

Electric

4. Current Market Conditions And Outlook

Historical Production

Great Financial Crisis

Covid Pandemic

2023 Production

Production by Type

Production Outlook

Prices

Fire Truck Customers

Lead Times

Supply Chain Issues

Labor Issues

Profits

Fire Truck Lifespans

New Engine Regulations

Engine Issues

Cab Issues

Distribution

Exports

Competitive Landscape

5. Oshkosh Corporation

Company Description

Segments

Vocational

Fire & Emergency

Pierce Products

ARFF

Frontline Communications

Distribution

Engineering

Research and Development

Backlog

Competition

Supply Chains

Manufacturing Facilities

Management

Financial Results

6. Key Performance Indicators

7. Appendix

8. U.S. Fire Departments

9. Wildfires

Resources

Wildfire Damages

Conflagrations

Financial Costs,

10. Pyro-Terrorism

Terrorism Definition

Pyro-Terrorism

Potential Threats, Risks, Attacks

U.S. Domestic Terrorist Groups

Climate Change

Companies Mentioned

4 Guys

HME Ahrens-Fox

Oshkosh Corporation

REV Group

Rosenbauer International

Seagrave Fire Apparatus

Fire Apparatus Sutphan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yhkwad

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets