US and Canada Utilize Latest ezCheckPrinting and Virtual Printer for Unlimited Blank Check Stock Printing

Say Goodbye to Pre-Printed Checks! QuickBooks Users in the U.S. & Canada Can Print Checks on Blank Stock with ezCheckPrinting and Virtual Printer, All for One Low Flat Rate!

REDMOND, Wash., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com developers have modified the ezCheckPrinting and Virtual Printer crossover software for businesses in both Canada and the US. This update allows users to easily print on blank check stock, saving QuickBooks and Quicken customers the exorbitant fees typically associated with pre-printed options.

Learn how to lower business costs by downloading here to print QuickBooks checks on blank stock with ezCheckPrinting.

"The latest edition of ezCheckPrinting and Virtual Printer allows both US and Canadian customers to print unlimited checks for many companies on blank stock," said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.

How QuickBooks Virtual Printer Works

The ezCheckPrinting QuickBooks/Quicken version operates using two distinct components:

Data Storage : The standalone ezCheckPrinting application securely saves your localized bank details and custom check formats.

: The standalone ezCheckPrinting application securely saves your localized bank details and custom check formats. Data Transfer : When you initiate a print job inside QuickBooks, your check and stub data transfer automatically to the Virtual Printer.

: When you initiate a print job inside QuickBooks, your check and stub data transfer automatically to the Virtual Printer. Final Printing: The Virtual Printer combines the data and bank information to print a complete check on blank check stock.

Review the QuickBooks Check Printing FAQs for a full breakdown of operating requirements.

Key Product Features

In addition to native compatibility with all versions of QuickBooks and Quicken, ezCheckPrinting includes the following features:

Corporate Branding : Add a company logo and custom design elements for a professional look.

: Add a company logo and custom design elements for a professional look. One-Step Printing : Output complete checks and stubs in one single step from Desktop, Network, or Online versions.

: Output complete checks and stubs in one single step from Desktop, Network, or Online versions. Signature Integration : Embed a secure signature image directly onto your checks.

: Embed a secure signature image directly onto your checks. Custom Reporting : Generate tailored financial reports for internal tracking.

: Generate tailored financial reports for internal tracking. Network Security : Protect your information via administrative passwords across local networks.

: Protect your information via administrative passwords across local networks. Batch Operations : Issue multiple checks simultaneously with a single click.

: Issue multiple checks simultaneously with a single click. Unlimited Use: Support unlimited company accounts, bank accounts, and checks for one flat fee.

Pricing and Availability

The ezCheckPrinting Virtual Printer combo is available exclusively through Halfpricesoft.com. Pricing starts at $149 for a single-user installation, with bundle discounts available for multi-installation and network setups.

Potential clients are invited to download a 30-day free trial version with no credit card required at the ezCheckPrinting Virtual Printer Product Page.

About Halfpricesoft.com

At Halfpricesoft.com, our promise is to empower SMBs and Accountants with affordable, reliable software solutions that simplify payroll, streamline financial management, and support long-term growth. For over two decades, our trusted desktop and online applications, including payroll, check printing, attendance tracking, tax form filing, and direct deposit, have helped thousands of business owners run more efficiently and confidently.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com