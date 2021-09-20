US and Canada Vocational & Work Truck/Body Manufacturing Market Report 2021: Data on 18 Truck/Body Segments, Across 46 Sub/Types

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vocational & Work Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This project is a market assessment of the $8.4 billion vocational/work truck industry in the United States and Canada.

The report quantifies 2020 market size and competitive shares in units and dollars. In addition to providing total market size, market size and shares are broken out by chassis class - light-duty (up to Class 3), medium- and heavy-duty (Class 4-6, Class 7), and heavy-duty (Class 8) - as well as by each individual body type.

Over 400 body fabricators have been identified, with estimates of total and segment sales, employee numbers, manufacturing facility locations, ownership and competitive shares.

Included are historical estimates and trends in market size (shipments) and growth rates, recent developments in M&A activity, facility expansions, new product launches and electric propulsion, as well as five-year forward forecasts by segment. Maps display geographic distribution of production.

Covid-induced shutdowns and supply-chain disruptions on production and shipments by truck/body fabricators had significant impact on the industry in 2020, with shipments declining over 2019 for all truck/body segments. However Covid19 impacts on demand varied across the different application/market segments. Municipal and Last Mile ecommerce applications fared better than towing, construction, mining, and oil drilling activities.

The 2021 outlook is cautiously optimistic, with expected easing of supply chain constraints and infrastructure investment expected to boost demand.

The report comprises of three parts. Part I: Industry Analysis and Part II: Analysis by Segment are in PowerPoint format, and the Appendix is an Excel file with data that reflects and expands upon the tables in the report.

It covers 18 truck/body segments, with a total of 46 sub/types.

Beverage Truck/Bodies

Concrete Mixers & Pumps

Conveyor Delivery Truck/Bodies

Dump Truck/Bodies

Flatbed Truck/Bodies

Grain Truck/Bodies

Grapple Truck/Bodies

Hoist & Carrier Truck/Bodies

Lube Truck/Bodies

Oilfield Truck/Bodies

Refuse Truck/Bodies

Service, Utility & Crane Truck/Bodies

Sweeper Truck/Bodies

Tank Truck/Bodies

Tow & Carrier Truck/Bodies

Vacuum Tank Truck/Bodies - Coded

Vacuum Tank Truck/Bodies - Non-coded

Van Truck/Bodies



Key Topics Covered:





Part I: Industry Analysis

A. Scope & Method

A. Truck/Body Segments & Chassis Classes

B. Executive Summary

C. Industry Analysis

C.1 Market Size Estimates: by (i) Segment (ii) Chassis Class (iii) Geography (iv) Ownership

C.2 Historical Market Size Estimates: Total & by Segment

C.3 Manufacturer Count: by (i) Segment, (ii) Unit Shipments and (iii) Body Types

C. 4 Market Share Estimates: Total, by Segment and Groups

C. 5 Recent Developments: Acquisitions, Facility Expansions, New Products, Electric Propulsion

C. 6 Outlook - Estimated Units: Total & by Segment - 2021 - 2025

C. Key Manufacturer Data



PART II: Analysis by Segment

A. Scope & Method

D. Van Truck/Bodies

D. Refuse Truck/Bodies

D. Service, Utility & Crane Truck/Bodies

D. Concrete Mixers & Pumps

D. Vacuum Tank Truck/Bodies

D. Tow & Carrier Truck/Bodies

D. Dump Truck/Bodies

D. Tank Truck/Bodies

D. Sweeper Truck/Bodies

D. Hoist & Carrier Truck/Bodies

D. Flatbed Truck/Bodies

D. Grapple Truck/Bodies

D. Vacuum Tank Truck/Bodies - Non-coded

D. Lube Truck/Bodies

D. Conveyor Delivery Truck/Bodies

D. Beverage Truck/Bodies

D. Grain Truck/Bodies

D. Oilfield Truck/Bodies

Appendix 1: Excel Worksheets

Summary: Market Size Estimates by Segment in Units & Dollars

All Units-Alpha: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units - Alphabetical Order

All Dollars-Alpha: All Manufacturers: Estimated Dollars ($ Mill.) - Alphabetical Order

All Units-Rank Order: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units - Rank Order

All Dollars-Rank Order: All Manufacturers: Estimated Dollars ($ Mill.) - Rank Order

All-Chassis Class - Units & Dollars: Segments by Chassis Class: Estimated Units & Dollars

Key Mfr. Data: Key Manufacturer Data

Historical: Historical Data by Segment: Estimated Units: 2015 - 2020

Outlook: Outlook by Segment: Estimated Units: 2021 - 2025

Geography: Manufacturer Count, Estimated Units & Dollars by State/Province



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g3l1e1

