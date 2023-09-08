U.S. and China Lead Global Reflective Fabrics Market Growth, Occupational Apparel Sector to Drive Expansion at 15.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reflective Fabrics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global Reflective Fabrics market is expected to experience significant growth, with an estimated CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2030.

In 2022, the market was valued at approximately $1.6 billion, and it is projected to reach $4.7 billion by 2030. Several key factors are contributing to this growth:

  1. Occupational Apparel Segment: The Occupational Apparel segment is expected to play a crucial role in the market's growth, with a projected CAGR of 15.6%. Reflective fabrics are often used in occupational apparel to enhance visibility and safety, particularly in industries like construction, manufacturing, and transportation.
  2. Recreational Apparel Segment: The Recreational Apparel segment is also expected to see significant growth, with a readjusted CAGR of 13.6%. Reflective fabrics are utilized in recreational clothing and sportswear to improve visibility during outdoor activities, contributing to the segment's expansion.
  3. U.S. Market: In 2022, the Reflective Fabrics market in the United States was valued at approximately $440.5 million. The market in China is forecasted to grow at an impressive CAGR of 18.8%, reaching a projected size of $1.1 billion by 2030. Both countries are significant players in the global market.
  4. Global Expansion: Other noteworthy geographic markets for reflective fabrics include Japan and Canada, with forecasted CAGRs of 9.7% and 12.3%, respectively, from 2022 to 2030. Germany, within Europe, is also expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 11.2%.

Key Competitors:

Several key players are featured in the Reflective Fabrics market, including:

  • 3M Company
  • Avery Dennison Corporation
  • Hangzhou Chinastars Reflective Material Co. Ltd.
  • Jinsung Corporation and Daoming Optics & Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Marketing Action Xecutives Inc.
  • ORAFOL Europe GmbH
  • Schoeller Switzerland
  • Textile Technologies Europe Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

89

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$1.6 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$4.7 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

14.4 %

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Reflective Fabrics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

