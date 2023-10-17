U.S. and China Lead the Charge in Automated Sample Storage Systems Market, U.S. Valued at $364 Million in 2022, China Forecasted for 15.4% CAGR to Reach $260.6 Million by 2030

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Sample Storage Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Automated Sample Storage Systems, valued at US$1.1 billion in 2022, is on a trajectory of substantial expansion, projected to reach an impressive size of US$2.7 billion by 2030. This remarkable growth is anticipated to occur at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% during the analysis period spanning from 2022 to 2030. Specific segments within the market are expected to perform exceptionally well.

Reagents & Consumables Segment to Lead with a 13.2% CAGR, Reaching US$1.9 Billion

Among the segments analyzed in the report, the Reagents & Consumables segment stands out with a projected CAGR of 13.2%, reaching a substantial market size of US$1.9 billion by the end of the analysis period.

Strong Growth in the System Units Segment with a 10.9% CAGR

The System Units segment is estimated to achieve steady growth with a CAGR of 10.9% over the next 8 years.

U.S. Market Estimated at $364 Million, China Forecasted to Grow at 15.4% CAGR

In the United States, the automated sample storage systems market is estimated to be worth US$364 million in 2022. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to experience remarkable growth, with a projected market size of US$260.6 million by 2030, boasting an impressive CAGR of 15.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Other Noteworthy Geographic Markets

In addition to China and the United States, several other geographic markets exhibit noteworthy growth potential. Japan and Canada are each forecasted to grow at rates of 10.7% and 11.2%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is expected to achieve approximately 12% CAGR. The global market is poised for significant expansion.

Key Competitors in the Automated Sample Storage Systems Market

The following companies are prominent players in the automated sample storage systems market:

Angelantoni Life Science Srl

ASKION GmbH

B Medical Systems Sarl

Biotron Healthcare

Brooks Life Sciences

Eppendorf AG

Haier Biomedical

Hamilton Company

LabWare, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Economic Outlook and Market Sentiments

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with growth recovery anticipated in the near future. While challenges persist, including inflation concerns, governments are actively addressing these issues. The rise of new technologies, such as AI, machine learning, and renewable energy, is expected to drive growth and add value to the global GDP.

Despite short-term challenges, businesses and leaders who demonstrate resilience and adaptability will find opportunities in this evolving landscape.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Automated Sample Storage Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

Pandemic Raises Significance of Automated Sample Processing & Storage Systems

An Introduction to Automated Sample Storage Systems

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Myriad Benefits of Automated Sample Storage Systems to Boost Adoption

Competition

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Automation as an Important Efficiency Enhancement Strategy for Labs to Fuel Market Growth

Global Laboratory Automation Market in US$ Billion for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Safeguarding Sample Integrity with Automated Storage Systems

Laboratory 4.0 Set to Expand Market Opportunities

Microbiology Laboratories Switch to Automation to Push Yields

Total Lab Automation (TLA) Drives Potential for Automated Sample Storage Solutions

Increasing in R&D Initiatives in Life Science and Pharmaceutical Sectors to Drive Need for Automated Sample Storage Systems

Aging Population & Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Propel Market Growth

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)

Growth of Translational Research and Personalized Medicine Augurs Well for the Market

Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

World Personalized Medicine Market by Region/Country (in %) for 2021E

Companion Diagnostics Lead the Way to Personalized Medicine

Increasing Support for Biobank Operations to Spur Market Opportunities

Global Biobanks Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Focus on Biobanking Automation to Drive Robust Growth Prospects for Sample Storage Systems

Removal of Errors in Sample Collection and Storage Processes by Automation

Conditions Requiring Automation of Sample Storage

Conditions Facilitating Adoption of Storage Automation

Best Practices of Sample Storage and Management used by Leading Laboratories

Uptrend in Drug Discovery Industry Builds Robust Market Momentum

Global Drug Discovery Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Automated Compound Storage and Retrieval (ACSR) Market Poised for Growth

Compound Management Trends to Impact Market Outlook

Improving Healthcare & Life Science Expenditure to Turbo Charge Future Growth of the Market

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP for 1970, 2010 and 2050

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ihlw67

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets