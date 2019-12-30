US and EU5 Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring Solution Market, Forecast to 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Healthcare-associated infections (HAI) or infections acquired in health-care settings are the most frequent adverse events in healthcare delivery worldwide. Hundreds of millions of patients are affected by health care-associated infections worldwide each year, leading to significant mortality and financial losses for healthcare systems.Hand hygiene is the number one line of defense when it comes to controlling the spread of healthcare-associated infection (HAI) and infectious disease. CDC estimates approximately 1 in 31 hospital patients suffer HAI. Rising antibiotic and antimicrobial resistance makes it even more critical to identify and implement a solution to control the spread of infections within healthcare settings. The current hand hygiene trend is to use alcohol-based hand solutions, as they are the most effective in most clinical scenarios. Research and clinical studies show that hand hygiene is effective when done right, and when monitored, the chances of it being done right also improve.Though hand hygiene is a relatively simple process, it is one of the most difficult-to-teach skills and an area where compliance is very low. Technological adoption and data analysis are the answer. Monitoring devices and reminder systems that use RFID, Bluetooth, and infra-red badges are being widely used. However, adherence to hand hygiene protocol remains low. In 2018, the hand hygiene solutions and devices market in the United States and the EU5 together generated a revenue of $1.53 billion. The study covers hand hygiene solutions and devices.

