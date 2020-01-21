US and EU5 Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring Solution Market Study & Forecast, 2019-2023
The "US and EU5 Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring Solution Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2018, the hand hygiene solutions and devices market in the United States and the EU5 together generated a revenue of $1.53 billion. The study covers hand hygiene solutions and devices.
Key Issues Addressed
- How will AI and digital trends drive the adoption of hospital hand hygiene and compliance monitoring solutions? What impact will these trends have on the healthcare industry?
- What are the new business models, developments, and companies to watch out for?
- Which are the regions showing increasing scope for the uptake of the integrated and smart hospital concept?
- How will the key medical device manufacturers and technology companies in the hand hygiene segment become the most sought out in healthcare by 2023?
- How will hand hygiene and compliance monitoring facilitate the roadmap to be followed and envisioned for the future and smart healthcare ecosystem?
Healthcare-associated infections (HAI) or infections acquired in health-care settings are the most frequent adverse events in healthcare delivery worldwide. Hundreds of millions of patients are affected by healthcare-associated infections worldwide each year, leading to significant mortality and financial losses for healthcare systems.
Hand hygiene is the number one line of defense when it comes to controlling the spread of healthcare-associated infection (HAI) and infectious disease. CDC estimates approximately 1 in 31 hospital patients suffer HAI. Rising antibiotic and antimicrobial resistance makes it even more critical to identify and implement a solution to control the spread of infections within healthcare settings.
The current hand hygiene trend is to use alcohol-based hand solutions, as they are the most effective in most clinical scenarios. Research and clinical studies show that hand hygiene is effective when done right, and when monitored, the chances of it being done right also improve.
Though hand hygiene is a relatively simple process, it is one of the most difficult-to-teach skills and an area where compliance is very low. Technological adoption and data analysis are the answer. Monitoring devices and reminder systems that use RFID, Bluetooth, and infra-red badges are being widely used. However, adherence to hand hygiene protocol remains low.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Understanding of Segmentation
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
- Key Companies to Watch
- 3 Big Predictions
2. Introduction to Hand Hygiene and HAIs
- Introduction to Hand Hygiene and HAIs
- Market Overview
- Hospital-acquired Infection Statistics
- Impact of Hand Hygiene on HAI
- WHO Guidelines for Hand Hygiene
- Regulators for Hand Hygiene
3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships
- Ecolab
- 3M
- SC Johnson
- Analyst Perspective on Deals and Partnerships
4. Hand Hygiene Solution Market
- HH Solutions - Market Drivers
- HH Solutions - Drivers Explained
- HH Solutions - Market Restraints
- HH Solutions - Restraints Explained
- HH Solutions - Market Overview
- HH Solutions - Market Engineering Measurements
- HH Solutions - Revenue Forecast Assumptions
- HH Solutions - Revenue Forecast
- HH Solutions - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- HH Solutions - Market Share Analysis
5. Hand Hygiene Device Market
- HH Devices - Market Drivers
- HH Devices - Drivers Explained
- HH Devices - Market Restraints
- HH Devices - Restraints Explained
- HH Devices - Market Overview
- HH Devices - Market Engineering Measurements
- HH Devices - Forecast Assumptions
- HH Devices - Revenue Forecast
- HH Devices - Unit Shipment Forecast
- HH Devices - Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
- HH Devices - Market Share Analysis
6. Total Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring Market
- Total HH Compliance Monitoring - Unit Shipment Forecast
- Total HH Compliance Monitoring - Revenue Forecast
- Total HH Compliance Monitoring - Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
- Total HH Compliance Monitoring - Revenue Forecast by Country
- Total HH Compliance Monitoring - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
7. US Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring Market
- US HH Compliance Monitoring Market Overview
- US HH Compliance Monitoring Market - Revenue Forecast Assumptions
- HH Solutions - Revenue Forecast
- HH Solutions - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- HH Devices - Revenue Forecast
- HH Devices - Unit Shipment Forecast
- HH Devices - Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
- US HH Compliance Monitoring Market - Author's Perspective
8. German Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring Market
- German HH Compliance Monitoring Market Overview
- German HH Compliance Monitoring Market - Revenue Forecast Assumptions
- HH Solutions - Revenue Forecast
- HH Solutions - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- HH Devices - Revenue Forecast
- HH Devices - Unit Shipment Forecast
- HH Devices - Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
- German HH Compliance Monitoring Market - Author's Perspective
9. French Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring Market
- French HH Compliance Monitoring Market Overview
- French HH Compliance Monitoring Market - Revenue Forecast Assumptions
- HH Solutions - Revenue Forecast
- HH Solutions - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- HH Devices - Revenue Forecast
- HH Devices - Unit Shipment Forecast
- HH Devices - Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
- French HH Compliance Monitoring Market - Author's Perspective
10. UK Hand Hygiene Market
- UK HH Compliance Monitoring Market Overview
- UK HH Compliance Monitoring Market - Revenue Forecast Assumptions
- HH Solutions - Revenue Forecast
- HH Solutions - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- HH Devices - Revenue Forecast
- HH Devices - Unit Shipment Forecast
- HH Devices - Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
- UK HH Compliance Monitoring Market - Author's Perspective
11. Italian Hand Hygiene Market
- Italian HH Compliance Monitoring Market Overview
- Italian HH Compliance Monitoring Market - Revenue Forecast Assumptions
- HH Solutions - Revenue Forecast
- HH Solutions - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- HH Devices - Revenue Forecast
- HH Devices - Unit Shipment Forecast
- HH Devices - Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
- Italian HH Compliance Monitoring Market - Author's Perspective
12. Spanish Hand Hygiene Market
- Spanish HH Compliance Monitoring Market Overview
- Spanish HH Compliance Monitoring Market - Revenue Forecast Assumptions
- HH Solutions - Revenue Forecast
- HH Solutions - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- HH Devices - Revenue Forecast
- HH Devices - Unit Shipment Forecast
- HH Devices - Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
- Spanish HH Compliance Monitoring Market - Author's Perspective
13. Companies to Watch
- Key Companies to Watch
- HandinScan
- SwipeSense
- Clean Hands - Safe Hands
- SureWash
- MediHandTrace
14. Future of the Hand Hygiene Industry
- Key Future Trends
- Hospital Procurement Trends
- Role of National Campaigns, Influencers, and Decisions Makers for Hand Hygiene Compliance
- Investment Trends in Start-Ups in the Hand Hygiene Sector
- Future Trends with Compliance Monitoring Systems
15. Profiles of Top Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring Market Participants
- Centrak
- Stanley Healthcare
- BioVigil
- GOJO Industries
- Proventix
16. Growth Opportunities in Hand Hygiene Market
- Growth Opportunity - Artificial Intelligence/Training Devices
- Growth Opportunity - Gamification/Digital Platforms for Compliance Monitoring Devices
- Growth Opportunity - Promoting Overall Wellbeing
- Growth Opportunity - Big Data for Value-based Care
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- BioVigil
- Centrak
- Clean Hands - Safe Hands
- DebMed
- Ecolab
- GOJO Industries
- Halyard Health
- HandinScan
- Kimberly-Clark
- MediHandTrace
- Paul Hartmann
- Procter & Gamble
- Proventix
- SC Johnson
- Stanley Healthcare
- Steris
- SureWash
- SwipeSense
- Zylast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s7owx1
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
