US and Europe OTA Testing Market Report 2022: Soaring Demand for Fully Autonomous Cars Drives Sector Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US and Europe OTA Testing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Technology, Type, Frequency Range, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US & Europe OTA Testing Market is expected to grow from US$ 561.6 million in 2021 to US$ 814.6 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Automakers in the US and Europe are observing substantial demand for smart devices in their vehicles. This has led the automobile manufacturers to continuously focus on innovating, designing, and developing autonomous cars, which have attracted a fair percentage of customers in major automotive manufacturing countries. Due to the consumers' demand and attraction toward smart and fully autonomous cars, the market of OTA testing is surrounded by huge opportunities.



The growth trajectory of fully autonomous cars is largely anticipated to depend upon several parameters such as technological improvements, consumer preference to adopt fully automated cars, pricing, and the ability of the suppliers and OEMs to address the critical concerns related to the safety of the vehicles.

Attributing to these parameters, both the industry players, i.e., automotive and semiconductor, are constantly focusing on improving technologies, negotiating raw materials prices, and finally integrating the cars with robust technologies. This factor triggers the growth of OTA to ensure better performance of driverless cars in the coming years. Also, the OTA testing companies are updating AI technology for driverless cars.



In addition, approximately 160 million vehicles are expected to have some form of OTA by 2022. The UK has recently become the first country to permit driverless cars on the road globally. Similarly, Germany is another country being exposed to autonomous driving. The country has adopted legislation that will enable driverless vehicles in 2022 on public roads. The uptake of legislation is paving the path for companies to execute fully autonomous delivery services and robotaxis in the country at a large scale.



Additionally, autonomous testing is permitted in Germany, which would facilitate operations of driverless vehicles with greater safety. The aspects mentioned above will assist in boosting the growth of OTA testing in autonomous cars and, hence, impacting the market. This further help the providers of OTA testing to perform reliability test on autonomous vehicles, contributing significantly to the market.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the US and Europe OTA testing market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the US and Europe OTA testing market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Market Dynamics

Key Market Drivers

Proliferation of 5G and Connected Devices

Soaring Demand for Fully Autonomous Cars

Key Market Restraints

Limited Technical Staff Along With Presence of Counterfeit Products

Key Market Opportunities

Propagation of OTA Testing in Telemedicine and Telehealth Products

Future Trends

Emergence of Next-Generation Television Sets

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. OTA Testing Market Landscape



5. US and Europe OTA Testing - Key Market Dynamics



6. OTA Testing - US and Europe Market Analysis



7. OTA Testing Market Analysis - By Technology



8. OTA Testing Market Analysis - By Type



9. OTA Testing Market Analysis - By Frequency



10. OTA Testing Market Analysis - By Application



11. OTA Testing Market Analysis - By End User



12. US and Europe OTA Testing Market - Geographical Analysis

13. OTA Testing Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis



14. Industry Landscape



15. Company Profiles



16. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Anritsu Corporation

Bureau Veritas S.A

CETECOM GmbH

Eurofins Scientific SE

Intertek Group Plc

Keysight Technologies Inc.

ROHDE and SCHWARZ GmbH & Co. KG

SGS

TUV Rheinland AG

UL LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dh7jhl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets