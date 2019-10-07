US and European Interventional Oncology Devices Market Assessment for Breast Cancer, Forecast to 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The research service provides an overview of the interventional oncology devices market for breast cancer in big five countries in Europe and in the United States. The study provides a four-year forecast from 2016 to 2020.



The unique value of this study is that it provides insights gathered from more than 100 end users, including Interventional radiologists, interventional oncologists, and breast surgeons. The segments include ablation devices (primarily radiofrequency, cryo, and microwave), high-intensity–focused ultrasound (HIFU), and embolization devices, which include microcatheters, balloon catheter, microspheres, radioembolization spheres, PVA particles, embolic coils, chemo-embolization, gelatin sponge, bioabsorbable products, and drug-eluting beads.



Breast cancer surgical treatment has evolved from the days of the radical mastectomy to breast conservation surgery.However, over the last 5 years, there has been a stipulated increase in adoption for percutaneous treatment modalities for breast cancer instead of surgery.



These modalities include cryoablation, radiofrequency ablation, microwave ablation, laser ablation, and ultrasound ablation. There are also the newest kinds of HIFU and embolization techniques that are used to treat tumors with precision. The biggest advantage is that most of these procedures are outpatient procedure and require minimal time for conducting the procedure. These segments are changing the dynamics of cancer therapies. Hospitals and manufacturers are interested in knowing the adoption potential of various products across different applications of cancer such as lung, liver, and breast cancers. This study focuses only on breast cancer. It is interesting to note that breast cancer has adoption of these interventions despite established care treatment paradigm. The biggest drawback and concern for this market is lack of reimbursement and insufficient clinical data to increase the scalability of the adoption of these procedures. However, interestingly, the adoption has been seen in a significant way for select anatomies of cancer, and this likely to drive the growth across all other cancer types too in the short term. This study provides infrastructure details, procedure statistics, revenue forecasts, and competitive analysis across countries. The geographic areas covered in the study include the US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the UK. These regions have been on focus primarily because of the increased awareness of benefits of the adoption of these technologies and their ability to spend on new technologies and training for the surgeons to use the same. The base year for the study is 2017 and revenue forecasts have been provided until 2020.



