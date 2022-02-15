US and Global Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market Earnings To Reach USD 266.4 Million By 2028: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated Visual Field Analyzer industry garnered revenue worth nearly US $ 177.3 million in 2021 and is anticipated to gain returns about US$ 266.4 million by 2028. Additionally, Automated Visual Field Analyzer market is prognosis to record CAGR of almost 6.1% in 2022-2028.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The static perimeters segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to its extensive use in capturing large data points for automated visual field testing

The hospital segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the increasing number of hospitals in developing countries and growing competition in healthcare service providers

The ophthalmic clinics segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to its convenience, proximity, and lower costs to patients and insurers

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of around 6.1% over the forecast period due to the presence of untapped opportunities in the emerging economies in China and India

Expansion of automated visual field analyzer market over forecast timespan can be attributed to rise in cases of ocular ailments such as diabetes retinopathy, glaucoma, and cataract. In addition to this, rise in aging populace susceptible to eye disorders and use of automated visual field analyzers for diagnosing these disorders will proliferate size of automated visual field analyzer industry. Apparently, technological breakthroughs in automated visual field analyzers will pave a way for growth of automated visual field analyzer industry. However, high product prices and lack of availability of skilled ophthalmologists will put brakes on growth of automated visual field analyzer industry.

Moreover, launching of compact & portable analyzers will create new growth avenues for automated visual field analyzer market. Furthermore, favorable government norms pertaining to use of automated visual field analyzers in healthcare sector will drive business trends. Ongoing trends of product innovations have also impacted automated visual field analyzer business and firms are adopting new strategies to manufacture products with user friendly features. These moves have strongly leveraged growth of automated visual field analyzer market.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2020 USD 177.3 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 266.4 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.1% 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Bausch Health Companies Inc., Topcon Corporation, MEDA Co., Ltd., Metrovision, OCULUS VR Company, Elektron Eye Technology Limited, OPTOPOL Technology Sp.z.o.o, Kowa Company, Ltd, Heidelberg Engineering, Inc., Elektron Eye Technology Limited, Haag-Streit AG, Medmont International Private Limited, and Carl Zeiss AG. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

The global Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market is segmented as follows:

Automated Visual Field Analyzer By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

Kinetic

Static

Automated Visual Field Analyzer By End-User Outlook (2022-2028)

Ophthalmic Clinics

Hospitals

Automated Visual Field Analyzer By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

OPTOPOL Technology

Kowa Company Ltd

Topcon Corporation

MEDA Co.Ltd.

Metrovision

OCULUS VR Company

Elektron Eye Technology Limited

Heidelberg Engineering Inc.

Medmont International Private Limited

Haag-Streit AG

Carl Zeiss AG.

