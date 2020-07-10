US and Mexico leaders agree with business people to boost production chains: GEA

MEXICO CITY, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From the meeting held by the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, his counterpart from the United States, Donald Trump, and a group of prominent businessmen from both nations, the agreement they reached to give momentum to the productive chains of sectors such as tourism, in both countries.

During the dinner held last Wednesday at the White House, the traditional protocol was modified. People in business talked about the importance of reactivating value chains in vital sectors for the development and economic and commercial exchange between Mexico and the United States.

Tourism was one of the topics that became relevant during the evening since it is one of the pillars between both countries. In Mexico's particular case, the businessmen representing that country needed to explain their importance to the economy.

Olegario Vázquez Aldir, General Director of Grupo Empresarial Ángeles (GEA) to which Camino Real Hotels is part of, represented the tourism sector that attended the dinner.

The flagship hotel group in Mexico and a relevant actor in business tourism and vacation tourism reported on the investment they will make to be able to offer their clients security, cleaning, and quality in its facilities.

Olegario Vázquez Aldir, was not only one of the first businessmen to be part of López Obrador's guest list to accompany him on his first visit to the United States. He also highlighted and impressed his American counterparts during dinner with President Donald Trump, as one of the three entrepreneurs with the highest potential and one of the most important in Mexico, along with Carlos Slim Helú and Bernardo Gómez.

"Tourism is one of the sectors that should occupy the current government the most since many families in our country depend on it, and activating this sector will be the trigger for the gears of the economy to begin to move," said Vázquez Aldir.

