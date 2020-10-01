U.S. Army Adopts Silvus for Integrated Tactical Network Capability Set '21

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvus Technologies, Inc. ("Silvus") today announced the receival of a $3 million order from the U.S. Army to provide the first commercial mobile ad hoc network (MANET) radio deployed at scale in the Army's Middle-Tier Integrated Tactical Network. As part of Capability Set 21 Critical Design Review, Silvus radios were selected to connect key command and control nodes due to both their self-organizing network designed to operate in multiple spectrum bands at high data rates, and their interference mitigation capabilities.

"The Silvus StreamCaster radio provides robust, high bandwidth connectivity for the Army with a MANET waveform that has been proven effective on the ground, underground, and in the air and sea," said Mike Kell, Silvus Director of Army Strategic Accounts, Retired Signal Corps Colonel. "In concert with the S&T and PEO communities, we continue to improve the MN-MIMO waveform's ability to thrive in congested and contested environments, which is critical to today's Army."

Silvus radios will be deployed in both mobile and at-the-halt configurations, providing continuity of operations for tactical forces that was previously unattainable with the singular reliance on at-the-halt communications infrastructure. Additionally, Silvus radios will support the initial ITN fielding to four infantry brigade combat teams in FY21.

The $3 million order comes on the heels of Silvus' successful demonstration of a 140-node network working in a narrow band network to deliver large volumes of position and location information in a company-scale formation over operational distances in support of the Army's Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) program.

About Silvus Technologies, Inc.

Privately held and headquartered in Los Angeles, Silvus Technologies develops advanced MIMO technologies that are reshaping broadband wireless connectivity for mission critical applications. Backed by an unmatched team of PhD scientists and design engineers, its technologies provide enhanced wireless data throughput, interference mitigation, improved range, mobility, and robustness to address the growing needs of its government and commercial customers.

