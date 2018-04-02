U.S. Army and Ten80 Education Inspire Students to Transform Innovative Thinking into Real-World Solutions

ARLINGTON, Va., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army and Ten80 Education kick off the spring 2018 season with the STEM Innovators-in-Training Experience in Los Angeles on April 4.

This spring, thousands of high school students and educators will gather at STEM Innovators-in-Training Experiences and work alongside U.S. Army Soldiers in a series of workshops that encourage them to apply leadership, teamwork and innovative thinking to overcome challenges and turn visions into reality. The mental exercises parallel the advanced STEM training required of both U.S. Army Soldiers and professionals in the civilian workforce.

"As the Nation's most innovative organization, STEM skills are essential to the success of the U.S. Army. Our six-year partnership with Ten80 Education has enabled us to reach thousands of students across the county to show them the importance of science, technology, engineering and math in today's civilian and military workforces," said Col. Johnny Oliver, deputy director, Army Marketing and Research Group. "With Ten80's support, we're excited to continue mentoring even more students to pursue higher education and improve their STEM proficiency."

The U.S. Army's partnership with Ten80 also educates families about the numerous opportunities the Army provides to help students obtain a college education and foster STEM careers. The Army addresses the growing issue of college debt through financial support programs such as the GI Bill and the U.S. Army ROTC, one of the largest scholarship awarding organizations in the world.

"Just like the U.S. Army, Ten80 Education is committed to education initiatives," said Terri Stripling, chief executive officer and president of Ten80 Education. "Our partnership and collaboration has taught us so much more about technology and innovation, and we can now apply those skills in our classroom and instill those lessons in the students we engage with."

Following the kick-off event in Los Angeles, this spring Ten80 Education and the U.S. Army will host events in Detroit and Philadelphia. The STEM Innovators-in-Training Experience will continue in the fall with stops in Boston, New York, Denver, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta and Miami. To learn more, visit goarmy.com and click here to watch a video showcasing how the U.S. Army and Ten80 Education together inspire students to turn ideas into solutions.

