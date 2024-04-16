U.S. Army Awards Accrete Multi-Million Dollar Contract for Argus Social in Support of Information Operations

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accrete AI , a dual-use enterprise AI company that licenses expert AI agents to government and commercial customers struggling with information complexity and knowledge loss, announced today that it has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract from the U.S. Army to advance Argus Social's capabilities for Army Information Operations use.

Argus Social , powered by Accrete's proprietary AI Knowledge Engines, transforms the tacit human domain knowledge of intelligence analysts into autonomously generated knowledge graphs that semantically unify dynamic unstructured social media data according to user-defined ground truth. Accrete's AI Knowledge Engines enable Argus Social to reason, understand, learn, remember, collaborate, question, predict, decide, and act in domain-specific ways at superhuman scale.

Argus Social is under concurrent advancement with the U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), and has been successfully evaluated by the Department of Defense (DOD) Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) and placed on the Tradewinds Marketplace .

"We are pleased to engage with the U.S. Army on this contract for Argus Social," said Bill Wall, Head of Federal Sales, Accrete. "This award marks the third government organization that has validated Argus Social and Accrete's underlying approach of applying AI to transform tacit human domain knowledge into expert AI agents that can reason at superhuman scale and extract predictive insight from increasingly complex social media. Accrete's growth in this sector speaks to its commitment to providing the U.S. DOD information operations community with the innovative AI tools needed to discover and leverage new mission-critical insight and gain a competitive advantage."

Accrete Founder and CEO Prashant Bhuyan said, "AI-generated synthetic media will continue to proliferate at an exponential rate and further burden intelligence analysts' reasoning facilities. Further, AI will be weaponized by bad actors to manipulate truth, capture mindshare, and influence behavior. The problem is that once a persistent narrative goes viral, it doesn't matter if the narrative is true or false. What matters is whether or not people believe in the narrative and act upon the belief."

In addition to Argus Social, government users can find Argus Supply Chain among the awardable solutions at tradewindAI.com . Argus Supply Chain continuously analyzes the open-source web for anomalous behavior. It autonomously extracts, normalizes, and maps relationships between people, places, and companies and models the influence that entities have on each other to flag covert behavior designed to manipulate the supply chain, mask forced labor, and more.

Argus Supply Chain is included in the Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract by the General Services Administration (GSA), the centralized procurement arm of the federal government, awarded to Accrete in 2023. Argus will ultimately reshape the U.S. Government's posture in the open-source information battlespace, facilitating cross-agency communication, eliminating redundant tasks, boosting the analytical efficiency of petabytes of internal and external data, including social media, and reducing time to insight from weeks and months to seconds.

Accrete's enterprise-oriented AI agents include Nebula Social and Nebula ITSM . Nebula Social is an enterprise version of Argus Social aimed at marketing and media agencies, political campaigns, PR/crisis management firms, and corporations for use cases, including viral marketing to predict and counter brand threats.

Finally, as IT systems become more complex due to technological advancement, enterprises face increased IT risk. Nebula ITSM is an expert AI agent that performs analytical work at a speed, scale, and precision that even thousands of analysts could not achieve. Nebula ITSM continuously analyzes IT change data across siloed data sources to surface dependencies between configuration items and components that human experts can't. Accordingly, Nebula ITSM can predict the risk of IT change requests and has the ability to autonomously decide whether or not to approve, deny, or escalate new IT change requests.

About Accrete AI

Founded in 2017, Accrete is a dual-use enterprise AI company that licenses expert AI agents to customers struggling with knowledge loss. Knowledge loss occurs when organizations struggle to leverage the tacit domain knowledge of their best experts due to an explosion in information complexity and the limitations of biological reasoning.

Accrete's customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Army, and Fortune 500 companies in industries including Media & Entertainment, Consumer Goods, and Gaming. Accrete is headquartered in Lower Manhattan with offices in Alexandria, VA and Wellesley, MA. For more information, visit www.accrete.ai .

