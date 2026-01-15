US Army Awards Appian Enterprise Agreement to Support AI-Powered Transformation Efforts

New Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) and authorization of Appian Defense Cloud IL5 environment enable the Army to deploy mission-ready capabilities faster

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN), a leader in AI-powered process automation, today announced the US Army has awarded the company a new Enterprise Agreement (EA) that provides the Army the ability to purchase up to $500M of Appian Platform licenses, maintenance, support services, and cloud services over a 10 year period. This comprehensive framework endorses the Army's software modernization and AI-powered transformation efforts and accelerates warfighters' access to trusted, mission-focused solutions. The Army's transition to an enterprise-wide licensing structure with a predictable annual cost is expected to reduce total cost of ownership substantially.

"This award reflects the Army's strategic IT vision for modernization by consolidating contract actions across the Army into a single Enterprise Agreement (EA) to promote cost efficiencies, while embracing AI-powered process automation and low-code application development to deliver capabilities through the Army cloud environment," said Army CIO, Mr. Leonel Garciga.

Appian announced the US Army has awarded the company a new Enterprise Agreement (EA). Post this

Appian Defense Cloud accelerates secure, AI-powered mission outcomes

In addition to the new EA, Appian Defense Cloud (ADC) is now Authorized to Operate (Conditionally) (ATO-C) by the Army, further supporting their push for faster adoption of secure commercial technologies. ADC brings commercial parity to an IL5 environment, ensuring warfighters always have access to the latest AI technology. The ADC Army enclave is interconnected with the cARMY 2.0 environment as a cloud tenant, enabling faster, more scalable, and integrated performance.

"This Enterprise Agreement is about more than access to technology; it's about outcomes. By combining enterprise-wide licensing, a secure SaaS landing zone in Appian Defense Cloud, and outcome-based delivery services, we're enabling the Army and Department of War to move from pilot projects to mission-ready capabilities at scale, with speed, predictability, and confidence," said Michael Beckley, Founder and CTO, Appian.

The EA grants access to the full Appian Platform across all Army organizations and missions, which can enable the digitization of complex processes in weeks not years.

To leverage the Appian EA to fast-track modernization efforts and delivery of tactical solutions to our warfighters, contact ArmyEA@appian.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, Appian's results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties associated with Appian's ability to grow its business and manage its growth, continued market acceptance of the Appian Platform and adoption of low-code solutions to drive digital transformation, competition in the markets in which Appian operates, AI being a disruptive set of technologies that may affect the markets for Appian's software dramatically and in unpredictable ways, risks and uncertainties associated with the composition and concentration of Appian's customer base and their demand for its platform and satisfaction with the services provided by Appian, Appian's ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, Appian's strategic relationships with third parties, and additional risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Appian's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Appian is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

About Appian

Appian provides process automation technology. We automate complex processes in large enterprises and governments. Our platform is known for its unique reliability and scale. We've been automating processes for 25 years and understand enterprise operations like no-one else. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: LinkedIn , X (Twitter)

SOURCE Appian