U.S. Army Awards Hughes $11 Million R&D Contract for Enhancing Military Satellite Communications

GERMANTOWN, Md., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, today announced it has been awarded an $11.8 million R&D contract by the U.S. Army, answering its requirement for improved resiliency and interoperability among SATCOM systems for military communications. The contract calls for Hughes to demonstrate a new, end-to-end Narrowband SATCOM Architecture (NBSA) incorporating Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) features designed to improve three critical areas – network management, automated control, and system interoperability – for the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC), C5ISR Center, Space and Terrestrial Communications Directorate.

"This project exemplifies the shared commitment by the United States Army and Hughes to modernize and enhance network interoperability cost-effectively by using every available tool – including leading-edge software-based AI and ML technologies," said Dr. Rajeev Gopal, vice president, advanced programs at Hughes and principal investigator for the project. "We are proud to support the Army and help improve network interoperability and availability for narrowband SATCOM operations."

