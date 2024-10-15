U.S. Army awards Javelin Joint Venture First Lightweight Command Launch Unit full-rate production contract

The U.S. Army also awarded a second Lightweight Command Launch Unit low-rate initial production contract

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army awarded the Javelin Joint Venture (JJV) two production contracts totaling $267 million for Lightweight Command Launch Units (LWCLU). These contracts support U.S. Army and Foreign Military Sales for Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

"With these latest Javelin contracts, we will introduce the Javelin LWCLU to the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, and its allies," said Andy Amaro, JJV president and Javelin program director at Raytheon, an RTX business. "Achieving full-rate production for the LWCLU is a significant milestone that will achieve cost efficiencies, reduce risk and, most importantly, accelerate delivery times."

The Javelin LWCLU is 30% smaller and 25% lighter, while doubling target detection and recognition compared to the current Block I Command Launch Unit. The LWCLU maximizes surveillance for soldiers, while offering day and night engagement capability. The LWCLU is adaptable and compatible with all current, past and future Javelin variants.

"The Lightweight Command Launch Unit is a cutting-edge deterrence solution that will allow for increased mobility when it's needed most through the use of more efficient fire-and-forget technology," said Dave Pantano, JJV vice president and Lockheed Martin Javelin program director. "This full-rate production contract of LWCLU will allow the JJV to continue to provide next-generation capabilities to support global users' current and future needs."

Javelin is developed and produced by the JJV between Raytheon (NYSE: RTX) in Tucson, Arizona and Lockheed Martin in Orlando, Florida. To date, the JJV has produced more than 50,000 Javelin missiles and more than 12,000 reusable Command Launch Units. Production work under these contracts will take place in Tucson with estimated completion in 2026 and 2028.

About Raytheon

Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected]

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

Please follow @LMNews on X for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

SOURCE RTX