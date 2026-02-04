U.S. Army awards Persistent Systems contract for $87.5 Million supporting Next-Generation Command and Control prototype

Contract marks a total of $121.5 million awarded to company for NGC2 prototype

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems, LLC ("Persistent"), a leader in mobile ad hoc network (MANET) technology, announced that the U.S. Army's Capability Program Executive Command, Control, Communications, and Network (CPE C3N) has submitted a second order of $87.5 million for MANET devices, as part of the transport layer for Next-Generation Command and Control (NGC2) prototype.

This second order is a follow-on to the $34 million contract the company received in October. The follow-on award will incrementally add capability for Army prototypes of NGC2. Together, these awards total $121.5 million.

"In the transport layer, we are responsible for moving all the 1s and 0s across the battlefield, so data reaches the warfighter who needs it, when they need it," said Jon Patrick, Vice President of Business Development at Persistent.

Faster information delivery times and more reliable access to data enable faster, more efficient decisions, streamlining command and control (C2). The MANET radio continues to demonstrate it can serve as part of the transport layer, with the speed, resilience, and capacity required for combat operations.

"As the Army has presented us with increasingly demanding benchmarks, our team continues to deliver highly resilient transport that can empower an armored division on the move," said Dr. Herbert Rubens, Founder and CEO of Persistent Systems. "We're proud to provide a commercial solution that supports the Army's transport layer and strengthens the warfighter at echelon."

Over the coming months, deliveries will be underway as Persistent looks forward to empowering the Army with the most advanced communications technology, shaping the Army's future network.

Persistent Systems, LLC is a global Defense Tech provider of mobile networking solutions for military, first responder, government, and commercial markets. We engineer our Wave Relay® MANET and Cloud Relay™ technology to transmit voice, video, and situational awareness under the most difficult conditions. Through the Wave Relay® Ecosystem, an alliance of industry-leading companies, Persistent unites warfighters, UGVs, UAVs, sensors, cameras, and devices on a common network. Persistent was founded in 2007 and has offices in New York City, Colorado, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Wyoming.

