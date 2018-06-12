"TOW's precision and firepower give U.S. and allied ground troops a significant advantage on the battlefield," said Kim Ernzen, Raytheon Land Warfare Systems vice president. "Worldwide demand for TOW continues to be strong, and we expect to produce and deliver it for many years to come."

The anti-armor, anti-fortification weapon system combats battlefield threats and gives ground forces an overmatch advantage against armored and wheeled systems, regardless of the environment or conditions.

The TOW weapon system is deployed with more than 20 international armed forces, and integrated on vehicles and helicopters worldwide. Raytheon has delivered more than 690,000 TOW missiles to the Army, U.S. Marine Corps and allied militaries. The system will be in service with the U.S. military through 2050.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 96 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I™ products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

www.raytheon.com

Media Contact

Cecelia Fresh

+1.520.746.2281

rmspr@raytheon.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-army-awards-raytheon-130-million-for-tow-missiles-300664505.html

SOURCE Raytheon Company

Related Links

http://www.raytheon.com

