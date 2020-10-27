U.S. Army Awards SBIR Contract to Taqtile

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taqtile announces it has been awarded a U.S. Army Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase 1 contract. The SBIR award provides the opportunity for the Army to evaluate Taqtile's Manifest® AR (augmented reality) platform in use by motor-pool personnel. Through a series of workshops and hands-on demonstrations, the Army will evaluate Manifest's intuitive ability to leverage the expertise of knowledgeable frontline personnel, empowering other members of the motor-pool staff to perform complex tasks more safely, efficiently and accurately.

The Army will evaluate Taqtile's Manifest platform to address complexities, inefficiencies, and outdated paper-based processes for maintaining and repairing its extensive motor pool of military vehicles. During the vehicle maintenance process, Army mechanics can access and follow Manifest's spatially-anchored, step-by-step instructions with embedded multimedia content to more efficiently complete complex maintenance tasks.

"Our robust Manifest solution is designed to handle the complex procedures and equipment typical in Army motor-pool maintenance," said Mr. Kelly Malone, chief revenue officer, Taqtile. "We expect Army personnel, from new recruits to seasoned mechanics and officers, to immediately recognize the benefits of Manifest, and to look for ways to deploy our platform to other locations and vehicles in the motor pool."



Manifest can serve as a digital repository for maintenance and repair information, including video and audio "notes," and related documents. Vehicle-specific repair information can be seamlessly transferred from soldier to mechanic to clerk, reducing delays and risk of human error. Manifest can automatically upload all saved documents to a centralized maintenance queue for quick access to accurate materials.

Other branches of the U.S. military have already experienced the benefits of using Manifest. Taqtile recently supported a study with the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) measuring the impact of its AR platform on technician performance. Among the confirmed benefits was a 53-percent reduction in errors and discrepancies by technicians using the Manifest platform.

About Taqtile

Taqtile, winner of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award in the Mixed Reality category, builds enterprise software that leverages augmented reality to make Everyone an Expert, capturing the unique knowledge of company experts and sharing that knowledge with frontline workers. By virtually transporting the knowledge of experts when and where it's needed, sometimes under the most urgent circumstances, Taqtile customers enhance operational capabilities and improve performance. The Manifest platform allows company experts to easily document and record tribal knowledge, and distribute it across an entire workforce, enabling less experienced operators to easily follow instructions and complete complex tasks safely and consistently. For more information on Manifest, please visit www.taqtile.com.

NOTICE

This material is based upon work supported by the U.S. Army Small Business Innovative Research Program Office and the Army Applications Laboratory under Contract No. W911NF-20-P-0071. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the U.S. Army Small Business Innovative Research Program Office or the Army Applications Laboratory.

