U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Announces it will Construct a Project in Princeville, North Carolina, to Reduce the Risk of Flood Damages with 2019 Supplemental Funding

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) announced today additional work that it plans to accomplish with supplemental Construction account funding provided in Public Law 116-20, the Additional Supplemental Appropriations Disaster Relief Act, 2019, signed into law June 6, 2019.

Among other things, Public Law 116-20 provided $3.258 billion in five appropriations accounts: Investigations; Construction; Mississippi River and Tributaries; Operation and Maintenance; and Flood Control and Coastal Emergencies.

The Corps will use an estimated $39.6 million provided in the Construction account to complete construction of the Princeville, North Carolina, flood and storm damage reduction project.

On Sept. 26, 2019, the Corps announced the allocation of $2.483 billion in the Flood Control and Coastal Emergencies, Operation and Maintenance, and Mississippi River and Tributaries accounts to repair damages to projects resulting from natural disasters and perform emergency dredging of shoaled material deposited at Corps navigation projects by natural disasters.

"The supplemental funding allocated to the Princeville, North Carolina, project will help to reduce flood risks to this community from storms in the future," said Mr. R.D. James, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.

The tables listing the studies and projects receiving funding are posted at http://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Budget/ under "Supplemental Appropriations for Disasters 2019."

SOURCE U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Related Links

http://www.usace.army.mil

