U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Awards Aleut Two Land-Based and Marine-Based Construction Contracts

HUNTINGTON, W. Va., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleut Flood Management, LLC (Aleut) is excited to announce the award of two Multiple Award Task Order Contracts (MATOC) to support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' (USACE) Huntington District for Land-Based and Marine-Based Construction Projects.

"USACE does critical work throughout the region(s) which Aleut calls home," said Aleut Federal's Vice President of Construction Services, John Mroz. "These task orders enable necessary steps toward protecting the environment, upgrading infrastructure, and improving the quality of life for local residents."

Land-Based task orders may include site surveys, work plans, and/or rehabilitation (MRR) services to Government installations and facilities within the region. Projects can range from major project/area cleanup to repairs, modifications, and reinforcement of existing dams, levees, and locks supporting Flood Damage Reduction or Interim Risk Reduction Measures. Supplementing these efforts, the contract scope may also permit work relating to land-based stream bank protection and excavation site work, construction, or remodeling of small to large buildings, small bridge construction, and/or demolition of structures.

The Marine-Based contract will focus on projects relating to river and land-based stream bank erosion protection, working on/around locks and dams, handling and placement of large derrick stone, excavation, dredging, rehabilitation or construction of bridges, navigation locks, dams, and other Government facilities. Also covered under the contract scope: demolition of small and large structures, restoration of cleared areas, and replacement of hydraulic, mechanical, electrical, or HVAC systems in existing facilities.

The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) awards cover construction projects assigned to the Rivers Districts of the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division.

ABOUT ALEUT

Formed in 2021, Aleut Flood Management, LLC is a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Small Disadvantaged Business. Aleut specializes in flood management of all kinds including, pump station construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance; levee construction and rehabilitation; rip rap placement; underwater berm construction and stabilization; and temporary pumping.

Aleut Flood Management, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aleut Federal, LLC, a holding company for federal subsidiaries of The Aleut Corporation (TAC). TAC is one of 12 original Alaska Native Corporations established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, passed by the U.S. Congress in 1971.

Berlyn Martin

Aleut Federal, LLC

Phone: 276-244-3319

SOURCE Aleut Federal, LLC