U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Awards Contract to CHZ Technologies

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CHZ Technologies, LLC was awarded a contract "Waste to Energy" from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The contract's objective is to provide evidence that the Thermolyzer™ technology, a non-incineration process, can recycle each of the five different complex feedstock mixes efficiently and economically and generate electricity with feedstock input of 4 (or 10) tons/day.

"We are grateful for this opportunity to illustrate how the technology performs using feedstock that is reflective of what is sent to landfills every day across the nation," said Ernest Zavoral, CEO of CHZ Technologies, LLC. "The technology essentially recycles almost all of the waste into beneficial recycled saleable products. The technology is a waste industry disruptor," he explained.

An additional benefit of the Thermolyzer technology is that it will economically recycle byproducts of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous materials and glass that can be sold for profit. To meet this objective as the proposal states, 14 tests must be done on the five different waste mixtures. These results must show that the Thermolyzer technology can:

operate economically at a rate of no more than 10 tons/day of Mixed Solid Wastes, recycle a variety of mixed waste that include plastics #1-7, metals, organics, and both wet and dry waste, and produce useable output energy safely and meet environmental permitting at any location.

About CHZ Technologies:

CHZ Technologies, LLC, based in Austintown, Ohio, was established in 2014 with the purpose of creating an innovative, unique multistage thermal process through its patented Thermolyzer™ technology. Thermolyzer converts all hydrocarbon-containing materials into an renewable ultra-clean synthesis gas and a clean, salable byproducts. The renewable syngas can be used to generate electricity or steam heat in appropriately designed gas turbines, internal combustion engines and boilers.

