U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Districts Award Contracts to Burns & McDonnell

Under a contract awarded by the Louisville District, Burns & McDonnell will serve as prime contractor for a new $100 million Joint Operations Mission Planning Center at Scott Air Force Base, located near Belleville, Illinois. Burns & McDonnell will provide a full scope of architecture and engineering services for the facility.

Under another recently awarded IDIQ contract with the Louisville District, Burns & McDonnell will provide a range of services for Army, Air Force and other military and government projects.

Additionally, a variety of projects will be performed on contracts with five other USACE districts, including:

A first-time indefinite delivery contract (IDC) with the Fort Worth District for project management, engineering and architectural services.

for project management, engineering and architectural services. A first-time indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with the Honolulu District for various projects in the Pacific theater requiring engineering, architecture, commissioning and sustainable design services.

for various projects in the Pacific theater requiring engineering, architecture, commissioning and sustainable design services. An Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) contract with the Kansas City District for fire protection engineering.

for fire protection engineering. A first-time general design contract with the New England District for project management, quality control, architecture, engineering, fire protection, telecommunications, construction management, sustainable design and antiterrorism force protection services.

for project management, quality control, architecture, engineering, fire protection, telecommunications, construction management, sustainable design and antiterrorism force protection services. An unrestricted IDC with the Omaha District for preparation of studies, analysis and architectural and engineering design services throughout the Northwestern Division of USACE.

"We are proud to have earned the continued confidence and trust of the USACE in landing these new contracts, and look forward to building new relationships with three new districts," says Dave Barr, vice president in the Federal Group of Burns & McDonnell. "We take pride in supporting the men and women of our nation's military and look forward to continuing our long history with all the service branches."

Burns & McDonnell has been involved in military projects since 1941. Since then, the firm's experience has expanded to include diverse projects and services for federal and military clients worldwide. Learn more about comprehensive services for military and federal projects.

