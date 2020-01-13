U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Identifies Additional Flood and Storm Damage Reduction Projects to be Constructed in North Carolina with 2019 Supplemental Funding

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) announced today work that it will accomplish with Construction account funding provided in Public Law 116-20, the Additional Supplemental Appropriations Disaster Relief Act, 2019, signed into law June 6, 2019.

Among other things, Public Law 116-20 provided $3.258 billion in five appropriations accounts: Investigations; Construction; Mississippi River and Tributaries; Operation and Maintenance; and Flood Control and Coastal Emergencies.

The Corps will use an estimated $281.5 million provided in the Construction account to construct two flood and storm damage reduction projects in North Carolina – Surf City and North Topsail Beach, North Carolina, and Carteret County (Bogue Banks), North Carolina.

The Corps announced Friday the allocation of $39.6 million provided in the Construction account to complete construction of the Princeville, North Carolina, flood and storm damage reduction project. With this announcement, the Corps will have allocated approximately $321.1 million of the $740 million provided by Public Law 116-20 in the Construction account to construct flood and coastal damage reduction projects.

On Sept. 26, 2019, the Corps announced the allocation of $2.483 billion in the Flood Control and Coastal Emergencies, Operation and Maintenance, and Mississippi River and Tributaries accounts to repair damages to projects resulting from natural disasters and to perform emergency dredging of shoaled material deposited at Corps navigation projects by natural disasters.

"The supplemental funding allocated to these projects will help to 'move dirt' and reduce the flood risk to these communities from storms in the future," said Mr. R.D. James, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.

The tables listing the studies and projects receiving funding are posted at https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Budget/ under "Supplemental Appropriations for Disasters 2019."

