U.S. Army Corps of Engineers identifies additional short-term natural disaster recovery activities

Of that amount, USACE will use approximately $424 million of the $810 million provided in the Flood Control and Coastal Emergencies account to repair damage to 48 locally owned flood risk management projects in 11 states and one territory.

"The projects announced today and allocation of funds will enable the Corps to continue the repair work it has started to alleviate the impacts of past disasters on projects that are important to human safety and flood-prone property," said Mr. R.D. James, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.

This is the second set of short-term repair work that USACE has announced with the funds provided in Public Law 115-123. USACE announced the first set of short-term repair work on April 30, with an initial allocation of approximately $360 million of the $608 million provided in the Operation and Maintenance account to repair damages to USACE projects resulting from natural disasters and to perform emergency dredging of shoaled material deposited at USACE navigation projects by natural disasters. Those funds will be used to address the priority O&M needs identified by USACE with that announcement, at 31 projects in 11 states.

The current list of projects that will be funded to mitigate damages resulting from natural disasters is posted at http://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Budget/ as "Short-Term Repairs" under "Supplemental Appropriations for Disasters 2018." The list will be updated as additional information becomes available.

USACE will announce additional allocations of funds under PL 115-123 at a later date.

SOURCE U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

