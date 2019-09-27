U.S. Army Corps of Engineers identifies short-term natural disaster recovery activities funded by the Additional Supplemental Appropriations Disaster Relief Act, 2019

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced yesterday work that it will accomplish with Flood Control and Coastal Emergencies, Operation and Maintenance, and Mississippi River and Tributaries account funding provided for emergency recovery efforts in the Additional Supplemental Appropriations Disaster Relief Act, 2019, Public Law 116-20. The act was signed into law June 6, 2019.

Among other things, Public Law 116-20 provides USACE a total of $3.258 billion in five appropriations accounts: Investigations; Construction; Mississippi River and Tributaries; Operation and Maintenance; and Flood Control and Coastal Emergencies. Of that amount, $2.483 billion is provided for short-term repairs to projects and activities.

USACE will use the $1 billion provided in the Flood Control and Coastal Emergencies account to repair damage resulting from natural disasters to 103 locally owned flood risk management projects in eight states.

USACE will use the $908 million provided in the Operation and Maintenance account to repair damages to USACE projects resulting from natural disasters and to perform emergency dredging of shoaled material deposited at USACE navigation projects by natural disasters. These short-term repair funds will be used to address the priority O&M needs identified by USACE for 113 projects in 31 states and one territory.

USACE will also use the $575 million provided in the Mississippi River and Tributaries account to repair damages resulting from natural disasters to 10 projects in seven states.

"The allocation of funds announced today demonstrates the Trump Administration's commitment to fixing the Nation's infrastructure. It will enable the Corps to repair the damages caused by this past year's weather events so these vital projects can protect citizens and flood-prone property in the future," said Mr. R.D. James, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.

The current list of projects that will be funded to repair damages resulting from natural disasters is posted at https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Budget/ as "Short-Term Repairs" under "Supplemental Appropriations for Disasters 2019."

