U.S. Army Extends its Partnership with Air on NGC2 Initiative

ARLINGTON, Va., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air, the leader in Enterprise Readiness, today announced that the U.S. Army has extended its partnership with the company to continue supporting the service's Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) initiative with Air Enterprise Readiness, the AI-native system that closes the gap between what the frontline needs and what the national security enterprise can deliver.

As part of this ongoing partnership, Air will directly participate in upcoming field exercises during the Army's Project Convergence Capstone 6 (PCC6) experiment at Fort Irwin, California this summer. Air has been a partner with Anduril on the NGC2 team since its inception.

"This award underscores the Army's continued confidence in Air Enterprise Readiness, our AI-native platform, and its unique ability to accelerate warfighter readiness," said Tara Murphy Dougherty, CEO of Air. "By modernizing sustainment for NGC2, Air is collapsing the distance between the factory and the fight, ensuring needed supplies and materiel reach warfighters at the edge ahead of need."

Air transforms battlefield activity into continuous demand signals and leverages its agentic AI architecture to provide predictive insight into inventory, combat power, and combat strength. This shift from reactive to predictive logistics directly addresses the Army's most persistent sustainment challenges and provides the information needed to enhance readiness and lethality.

In the latest iteration of its support to NGC2, Air was on the ground in Colorado at the Ivy Mass exercise in May 2026, where the Enterprise Readiness platform has been deployed with the 4th Infantry Division (4ID) — the Army's designated prototyping division for modern command and control — to operationalize predictive logistics as part of the Army's NGC2 initiative.

By replacing manual spreadsheets and whiteboards with the Enterprise Readiness platform, 4ID is moving from reactive planning to real-time execution. The platform predicts fuel and ammunition demand, automates resupplies, and tracks combat readiness. It also manages critical frontline data in real time, from personnel and equipment replacements to casualty reports and medical evacuations. Ultimately, Air's predictive modeling shrinks complex division planning cycles from days to minutes.

This summer, Air will participate in PCC6, a concept-driven experiment utilizing live, virtual, and constructive environments to test future concepts, capabilities, and formations for the Army, Joint Force, and Multinational allies and partners.

PCC6 brings together a diverse range of warfighting systems and personnel to enhance lethality, agility, and survivability through the integration of emerging technologies. Successful technology demonstrations at PCC6 will help inform and drive formal Programs of Record for follow-on fielding across the force.

As the Department of War (DoW) embarks on a sweeping modernization initiative, Air's AI-native platform is proving to be the essential connective tissue between the industrial base and operational deployments, accelerating the delivery of new systems to the warfighter while improving sustainment and maintenance to enhance frontline readiness and lethality.

About Air

Air, formerly Govini, created Enterprise Readiness, a new category of AI-native systems that closes the Readiness Gap, the dangerous chasm between what the frontline needs and what the national security enterprise can deliver. The Air Enterprise Readiness platform aligns development, production, delivery, and sustainment into one coordinated execution system, revealing true capacity, exposing real constraints, coordinating critical resources, and executing at the speed of operational demands.The result: the national security enterprise has what it needs to succeed. For more information on Air and the Enterprise Readiness platform, visit www.air.ai.

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SOURCE Air