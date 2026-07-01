U.S. Army Four-Star General Gustave F. Perna Joins Exiger as Strategic Advisor

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the market-leading supply chain AI company and largest provider of supply chain risk technology to the U.S. Government, announced today that General Gustave F. Perna has joined as a Strategic Advisor. General Perna brings a wealth of experience leading national security missions and endeavors at the highest levels to Exiger's government and defense customers.

The retired U.S. Army Four-Star General joins at a pivotal moment as Exiger rolls out novel, nextgen AI capabilities. Post this "General Perna joins Exiger at a critical moment for both our company and the future of supply chains,” said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. “His unparalleled leadership across military logistics, readiness, and national security will help us accelerate the next generation of AI capabilities to strengthen resilience, modernize operations, and secure the systems our nation depends on."

"General Perna joins Exiger at a critical moment for both our company and the future of supply chains," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "His unparalleled leadership across military logistics, readiness, and national security will help us accelerate the next generation of AI capabilities to strengthen resilience, modernize operations, and secure the systems our nation depends on."

The decorated, retired U.S. Army Four-Star General joins at a pivotal moment as Exiger rolls out novel, nextgen AI capabilities and experiences accelerated growth with recent multimillion engagements across federal agencies, the defense industrial base and private sector leaders, including U.S. Army, Customs and Border Protection, and Coherent.

"Readiness is defined long before missions start," said General Perna. "It begins in supply chains, and it depends on actionable visibility into those supply chains to preempt disruption and accelerate the production needed across our defense industrial base and organic industrial base. Exiger has built the leading AI platform for supply chain readiness and optimization, giving our military, contractors, and federal agencies the visibility and intelligence they need to protect our nation's security today and tomorrow."

General Perna served as Chief Operating Officer of Operation Warp Speed, where he oversaw the development and distribution of therapeutics for over 300 million people, and Commander of the U.S. Army Materiel Command, where he led 190,000 military, civilian and contractor employees. At AMC, he managed Army's readiness, training, execution, munitions supply chain, and contracting operations. He also commanded the Joint Munitions Command, leading major deployments.

General Perna's service has been recognized by numerous awards. He received the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster for leading Soldiers into combat as a Battalion and Brigade Commander and the Defense Distinguished Service Medal for co-leading the Operation Warp Speed team during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Exiger

Exiger transforms supply chain management from a complex challenge into a strategic advantage—driving savings and operational excellence in today's volatile market. Exiger's single, intuitive 1Exiger platform provides instant visibility into vast supplier ecosystems through a single pane of glass. Leveraging proprietary data and advanced agentic AI, 1Exiger proactively surfaces risks, automates compliance, accelerates procurement, and reveals opportunities to gain efficiencies and reduce costs to strengthen long-term resilience. With a mission to make the world a safe and transparent place to succeed, Exiger empowers 550+ global customers, including 150 Fortune 500 and 60+ government and Defense Industrial Base organizations, with supply chain AI. Exiger is FedRAMP® authorized and the largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Federal Government. Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management two years in a row, twice selected as one of Fast Company's 'Brands That Matter,' and recipient of the Third-Party Risk Association's Innovator Award, Exiger's technology has been recognized by leading analyst evaluations and 50+ awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Exiger