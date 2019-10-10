U.S. Army Human Resources Command Awards DMI $8 Million Artificial Intelligence Contract

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a global leader in digital transformation and mobile solutions, has been awarded an $8 million contract to leverage its AIQUS™ artificial intelligence and machine learning portfolio to modernize the U.S. Army's Interactive Personnel Electronic Records Management System, known as iPERMS.

iPERMS is a mission-critical, centralized records management program chartered to redesign the U.S. Army's business processes surrounding the management of official military personnel records used by commanders and human resource managers for decision-making about soldiers' continued service and careers.

The iPERMS system houses 250 million personnel file artifacts, such as birth certificates, marriage licenses, college transcripts and deployment orders. Nearly two million artifacts are processed every month. DMI will support HRC by leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to scan personnel file metadata, ensuring proper indexing, filing and management of this data, as well as a reduction in errors, within the iPERMS system.

"We're thrilled to bring these emerging technologies to the U.S. Army's HRC office in Fort Knox, Kentucky," said DMI CEO and Founder, Jay Sunny Bajaj. "We're actively incorporating our AIQUS portfolio across the full spectrum of DMI solutions for government and commercial clients alike to optimize operations, cut costs and transform business for DMI's valued customers."

About DMI

DMI is a global digital transformation company purpose-built to reinvent business for today's mobile and connected world. At DMI, we take a human-centric, mobile-first approach to help our clients disrupt their markets and evolve their business models. We're a new breed of partner that brings together the innovation and design-thinking of a digital agency with the rapid and iterative delivery of a modern IT services partner. With over 20 offices worldwide, we've been continually recognized by industry analysts as a leader in digital services. Our unique, integrated approach to digital transformation has resulted in dramatic growth, as well as an expanding client base, which includes hundreds of Fortune 1000 commercial clients and has included all fifteen U.S. Executive Departments.

