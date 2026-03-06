U.S. Army Medical Department Elevated to AANA Champion Corporate Partner

ROSEMONT, Ill., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) is proud to announce that the U.S. Army Medical Department (AMEDD) has been elevated to Champion status within AANA's Corporate Partner Program, the organization's highest level of partnership, effective January 2026.

The partnership underscores a shared commitment to clinical excellence, leadership advancement and preparing highly trained Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs)/nurse anesthesiologists to care for service members and beneficiaries around the world.

"The U.S. Army's participation in the AANA's Corporate Partner Program reflects a powerful alignment of mission and service," said AANA CEO Bill Bruce, MBA, CAE. "Together, we are strengthening the future of military and civilian anesthesia care while recognizing the essential contributions of CRNAs to readiness, resilience, and patient safety."

"AMEDD is one of the largest healthcare systems in the world, operating more than 600 medical centers, clinics and research facilities worldwide," said R. Kim Soice, Medical Recruiting Brigade Chief, Advertising and Public Affairs. "We offer opportunities for professional development, practice in diverse environments and continuing education — all while providing the finest healthcare to the finest Soldiers in the world."

AMEDD encompasses the Army's six medical Special Branches (or "Corps"). Established as the "Army Hospital" in July 1775 to coordinate medical care for the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War, AMEDD is led by the Surgeon General of the U.S. Army, a lieutenant general.

As a Champion Partner, AMEDD will collaborate with AANA to promote clinical training and continuing education, strengthen the CRNA workforce and highlight military medicine as a rewarding and impactful career path.

CRNAs provide safe, high-quality anesthesia care in every setting where anesthesia is delivered — including military treatment facilities, U.S. Public Health Service sites and Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare facilities.

About AANA Corporate Partner Program

About AANA

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology