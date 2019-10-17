U.S. Army Selects Raytheon for Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor

"Our clean-sheet approach to LTAMDS reinforces Raytheon's position as the world's premier air and missile defense radar capability provider," said Ralph Acaba, President of Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems. "Patriot is the world's leading, combat-proven air and missile defense system, and 17 nations have procured 240 radars from Raytheon. With the U.S. Army's approval, these Patriot partners will have the opportunity to add Active Electronic Scanned Array, 360-degree capability to their inventory, extending the life of their systems for many decades."

Raytheon's winning LTAMDS solution is a 360-degree, Active Electronically Scanned Array radar powered by Raytheon-manufactured Gallium Nitride, a substance that strengthens the radar signal and enhances its sensitivity. Over the past two decades, Raytheon has invested significantly in AESA GaN technology and advanced manufacturing capability, positioning the company as the global leader in advanced GaN technology and product development.

"For decades, we have invested in radar technology to address our customer's most pressing needs. As a result, we've developed the ability and capacity to provide the Army an advanced capability on an accelerated timeline," said Tom Laliberty, vice president of Integrated Air and Missile Defense for Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems. "Our in-house advanced manufacturing capability and strong supplier network will enable us to meet the Army's urgent material release requirement."

Raytheon assembled a team of suppliers who played a strategic role in developing Raytheon's LTAMDS solution. They are:

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter .

Media Contact

Mike Nachshen

+1.520.269.5697

idspr@raytheon.com

SOURCE Raytheon Company

Related Links

http://www.raytheon.com

