U.S. Army Selects Silvus Antenna Integrated Radio System for Integrated Battle Command System

News provided by

Silvus Technologies, Inc.

13 Jul, 2023, 09:01 ET

$35 Million Award enables Rapidly Deployable Battlefield Communications Mesh Network for IBCS

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvus Technologies, Inc. ("Silvus"), a global leader of advanced wireless networking communication systems, today announced that the United States Army Integrated Fires Mission Command (IFMC), through a directed procurement to Northrop Grumman Corporation, has awarded Silvus a $35 million contract for acquisition of Silvus' MANET Antenna Integrated Radio System (AIRS). Silvus' AIRS is a rapidly deployable antenna and radio solution capable of 360-degree coverage that will create a robust battlefield communications mesh network for the U.S. Army's Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS). 

Continue Reading

Developed in partnership with Northrop Grumman, the Silvus AIRS is a modified version of the recently announced Silvus TRINITY Integrated Antenna and Radio System. It features a unique tri-lobe high-gain transceiver antenna array and integrated Silvus StreamCaster MANET radios capable of extended link range. Additionally, its built-in dual frequency bands allow for deployment flexibility at both the command shelter and remotely as a communications relay station. Silvus AIRS was selected due to its ability to rapidly create a strong and secure communications network in dynamically changing operational environments.

"In partnership with Northop Grumman, Silvus is delivering on the U.S. Army's Air and Missile Defense modernization strategy, to create an Integrated Battle Command System with low latency, high throughput C2 and communication capabilities," said Mike Kell, Silvus Director of Army Strategic Accounts, Retired Signal Corps Colonel. "Silvus' innovative AIRS enables the fusing of multi-service sensors to multi-service weapons, demonstrating the Army's contribution to Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) capabilities and enabling distributed operations."

Learn more about the StreamCaster family of MANET radios on the Silvus website and follow Silvus on LinkedIn.

About Silvus Technologies, Inc.
Privately held and headquartered in Los Angeles, Silvus Technologies develops advanced MIMO technologies that are reshaping broadband wireless connectivity for mission critical applications. Backed by an unmatched team of PhD scientists and design engineers, its technologies provide enhanced wireless data throughput, interference mitigation, improved range, mobility, and robustness to address the growing needs of its government and commercial customers. Learn more at https://silvustechnologies.com.

Media Contact: Keith Swenson, Phone: 310.614.9897, [email protected] 

Sales Contact: Jimi Henderson, Phone: 310.479.3333, [email protected]

SOURCE Silvus Technologies, Inc.

