U.S. Army Soldier-athletes to compete at 2024 Summer Games in Paris

Each Soldier-athlete competing this summer has a unique journey to service and their sport. These extraordinary ambassadors taking the world stage for the U.S. Army and the nation include a first-generation American who chose to serve and compete on behalf of the United States, women paving the way for the future in male-dominated events, and athletes who are honoring their family and cultural heritage through both their service and sport.

As both Soldiers and Paris-bound athletes, these men and women possess the physical discipline, mental agility, desire for excellence, and spirit of teamwork that can only be found in the U.S. Army. The training, values, and dedication it takes to be an Army Soldier translate seamlessly to athletic success and ensure these Soldiers are prepared and supported to perform well in any environment, including the world stage.

The Army has been training Soldier-athlete talent to compete on the world stage for more than 75 years, sending more than 600 Soldier-athletes to compete and earning more than 120 total medals across various sports and disciplines.

The majority of the Army's Soldier-athletes serve and train in two Army Units: The World Class Athlete Program (WCAP) and the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU). WCAP allows top-ranked Soldier-athletes to compete at the elite, international level in a variety of sports alongside teammates who share their mission of service, and USAMU allows Soldier-athletes and coaches with expert marksmanship techniques and weaponry skills to compete across several shooting disciplines, including rifle, shotgun, and pistol events.

Even as part of these internationally renowned athletic programs, Soldier-athletes are Soldiers first, and they apply the teamwork, discipline, and resiliency learned in the Army to compete at the highest level. To date, U.S. Army Soldier-athletes have participated in 36 different events, including shooting, boxing, wrestling, rugby sevens, track and field, triathlon, swimming, and more.

For more information on the many possibilities available in the U.S. Army, visit GoArmy.com.

About the U.S. Army's World Class Athlete Program (WCAP): WCAP is one of the many opportunities for Soldiers to be all they can be. These Soldier-athletes come from all components of the Army–Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard–and hone their skills with top military and civilian coaches at state-of-the-art training centers in Fort Carson, Colorado, and across the country. WCAP Soldiers also participate in community outreach activities, such as hosting clinics, speaking to high school and college students, and meeting with professional sports teams. For more information on WCAP, visit GoArmy.com/world-class-athlete-program.

About the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU): Since its inception in 1956, USAMU has been home to the country's top marksmen. Their skills are not only highly regarded in competition but also within the Army community, as these marksmen translate their expertise as training instructors for thousands of fellow Soldiers of all abilities each year. The USAMU consists of several expert teams and skilled professionals who showcase the Army's shooting capabilities at the highest level around the world. Whether practicing trick shots or engaging multiple targets in the span of seconds, USAMU represents the pinnacle of Army marksmanship. For more information on USAMU, visit GoArmy.com/army-marksmanship-unit.

SOURCE U.S. Army