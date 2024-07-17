U.S. Army Soldier-athletes to compete at 2024 Summer Games in Paris

10 Soldier-athletes will represent the United States in more ways than one as they compete at the highest level in their sports while also serving their country.

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army is proud to announce that ten U.S. Army Soldier-athletes will represent the United States in Paris this summer:

Staff Sgt. Rachel Tozier (42A, Human Resource Specialist) comes from a family of marksmen and joined USAMU in 2017 to broaden her possibilities in the sport. In preparation for her debut in Paris, she has taken home silver and bronze at the 2019 and 2023 Pan American Games, respectively, and is a multi-time International Shooting Sport Federation medalist.
Staff Sgt. William Hinton (11B, Infantryman) is the first member of his family to serve in the Army and joined USAMU after seeing the potential to shoot at an international level. He comes to Paris having already won a gold medal at the CAT Games and placing 4th at the 2023 World Championships.
Sgt. Sagen Maddalena (13B, Cannon Crewmember) is returning to the world stage after competing in Tokyo and placing 5th in the 50m Smallbore Rifle event. Now, she is also qualified for the 10m Air Rifle and 10m Mixed Team Air Rifle events, and is passionate about paying her experience forward, frequently mentoring young shooters in the discipline.
Sgt. Ivan Roe (11B, Infantryman) joined the Army after a successful shooting career at Murray State University. As a member of USAMU, he was able to win his first individual international gold medal at the 2022 World Championships and is now prepared to compete in three events in Paris: 10m Air Rifle, 10m Mixed Team Air Rifle, and 50m Smallbore Rifle.
Staff Sgt. Kevin Nguyen (11B, Infantryman) is a first-generation American and credits all of his marksman training to his Army service. After joining WCAP in 2015, he honed his skills, and earned a spot on the team in Tokyo. This Purple Heart Recipient will now return to the Games to compete in the R6 50m Prone Rifle event.
Sgt. 1st Class John Joss III (11C, Indirect Fire Infantryman) joined the Army in 2004, but it wasn’t until 2017 that he joined WCAP to pursue his dreams as a marksman. After competing in Tokyo, he is returning to the world stage to compete in the R6 50m Prone Rifle event in Paris.
Staff Sgt. Leonard Korir (88M, Motor Transport Operator) grew up honing his long-distance running skills in Kenya, and after coming to the United States on an athletic scholarship, became a two-time NCAA champion in the 5,000- and 10,000-meter events. He decided to join the Army to continue his training and competed in the 2016 Games. He is now returning to the world stage to compete in the Men’s Marathon.
Capt. Samantha Sullivan (12A, Engineer Officer) attended West Point with the hopes of joining the women’s soccer team. When there were no walk-on spots available, she turned to rugby and instantly found a passion for the sport. She soon caught the attention of the U.S. National Team, and within three months of joining was named to the 2022 World Cup team. She took home gold in the 2023 Pan American Games and uses her skills as a platoon leader to help other Soldiers find their community.
Spc. Kamal Bey (92G, Culinary Specialist) started wrestling when he was just three years old. After winning 1st place in the U.S. Team Trials in 2024, and as a 6x U.S. Open Champion, he is taking is skills to the world stage for the first time, representing both the United States and Army in the sport that shaped his life.
Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Marks (68W, Combat Medic) joined the Army in 2008, and was accepted into the WCAP program as an elite swimmer in 2012. She is a seasoned competitor at the Games, earning gold and bronze in 2016, and gold, silver, and bronze in 2020. After tying her own world record in the 100m backstroke S6 in the 2024 Trials, she is heading to Paris and looking to continue her winning streak.
Each Soldier-athlete competing this summer has a unique journey to service and their sport. These extraordinary ambassadors taking the world stage for the U.S. Army and the nation include a first-generation American who chose to serve and compete on behalf of the United States, women paving the way for the future in male-dominated events, and athletes who are honoring their family and cultural heritage through both their service and sport.

As both Soldiers and Paris-bound athletes, these men and women possess the physical discipline, mental agility, desire for excellence, and spirit of teamwork that can only be found in the U.S. Army. The training, values, and dedication it takes to be an Army Soldier translate seamlessly to athletic success and ensure these Soldiers are prepared and supported to perform well in any environment, including the world stage.

The Army has been training Soldier-athlete talent to compete on the world stage for more than 75 years, sending more than 600 Soldier-athletes to compete and earning more than 120 total medals across various sports and disciplines.

The majority of the Army's Soldier-athletes serve and train in two Army Units: The World Class Athlete Program (WCAP) and the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU). WCAP allows top-ranked Soldier-athletes to compete at the elite, international level in a variety of sports alongside teammates who share their mission of service, and USAMU allows Soldier-athletes and coaches with expert marksmanship techniques and weaponry skills to compete across several shooting disciplines, including rifle, shotgun, and pistol events.

Even as part of these internationally renowned athletic programs, Soldier-athletes are Soldiers first, and they apply the teamwork, discipline, and resiliency learned in the Army to compete at the highest level. To date, U.S. Army Soldier-athletes have participated in 36 different events, including shooting, boxing, wrestling, rugby sevens, track and field, triathlon, swimming, and more.

For more information on the many possibilities available in the U.S. Army, visit GoArmy.com.

About the U.S. Army's World Class Athlete Program (WCAP): WCAP is one of the many opportunities for Soldiers to be all they can be. These Soldier-athletes come from all components of the Army–Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard–and hone their skills with top military and civilian coaches at state-of-the-art training centers in Fort Carson, Colorado, and across the country. WCAP Soldiers also participate in community outreach activities, such as hosting clinics, speaking to high school and college students, and meeting with professional sports teams. For more information on WCAP, visit GoArmy.com/world-class-athlete-program.

About the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU): Since its inception in 1956, USAMU has been home to the country's top marksmen. Their skills are not only highly regarded in competition but also within the Army community, as these marksmen translate their expertise as training instructors for thousands of fellow Soldiers of all abilities each year. The USAMU consists of several expert teams and skilled professionals who showcase the Army's shooting capabilities at the highest level around the world. Whether practicing trick shots or engaging multiple targets in the span of seconds, USAMU represents the pinnacle of Army marksmanship. For more information on USAMU, visit GoArmy.com/army-marksmanship-unit.

