U.S. Army Soldiers at Fort Riley, Kansas Benefit from New Data Science-Powered Advising Platform to Guide Military-Civilian Transition

JUNCTION CITY, Kan., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Active-duty service members at Fort Riley, Kansas—one of the largest U.S. military installations—will receive data-guided recommendations for upskilling and employment opportunities as they prepare for the transition to the civilian workforce, thanks to a new pilot program called Junction Military Civilian Innovation. Using a career advising platform built by data services firm AstrumU®, the program will harness the power of data science to analyze the skillsets of thousands of active-duty soldiers, helping them to identify right-fit career opportunities across a network of some of the region's largest employers.

"Every year, more than 2,200 men and women in service at Fort Riley transition to civilian careers, creating a base of skilled talent for employers in our region," said Jeff Underhill, mayor of Junction City Kansas. "This collaboration between Fort Riley, local government agencies, private companies and regional universities will springboard growth and career opportunities for veterans throughout our region. We are grateful for the opportunities being created in Junction City through this partnership with the Junction City Economic Development Council, Initiatives, Inc. and participating employers."

The new initiative is the result of a unique public-private partnership between the city government of Junction City, Kansas, a network of regional employers and education providers who have committed to participate, and U.S. Army leadership at Fort Riley. Active-duty soldiers will be able to participate in the program at no cost, receiving alignment with career opportunities at actively hiring employers—and guidance on the education and training programs that can help them upskill or retrain for roles in the civilian labor market.

More than 200,000 men and women in uniform leave the military for civilian careers every year, a transition process that can be complex and difficult to navigate. To support the military-civilian transition for soldiers at Fort Riley, Junction City has assembled some of the region's largest employers, all of which have made commitments to hire transitioning service members. The initial cohort of participating companies includes telecommunications company, T-Mobile ; general building contractor, JE Dunn Construction Group ; facility service and construction solutions provider P1 Group, Inc; and Evergy , the largest electrical utility company in the state of Kansas.

The launch of the new initiative will help employers meet talent gaps by tapping into the thousands of active-duty military members who are beginning to transition into civilian roles. Soldiers who opt in to the new platform will receive data-driven recommendations for last-mile education and training through a network of local universities that includes Kansas State University Salina and others.

Using AstrumU SkillSet™, participating companies will be able to analyze and compare the skillsets of active-duty military members, helping them understand how unique combinations of military qualifications, experiences, and credentials fit into current job openings and career paths. To create personalized career recommendations, AstrumU's platform ingests verified data directly from employers, educational providers, and participating service members to understand and predict how specific skills, credentials, and experiences translate into career outcomes.

Service members will be able to opt in and enroll in the program through military transition services like programs from the Army Transition Assistance Program , which provides resources to help Soldiers successfully transition into the civilian workforce. Service members interested in enrolling in the program can learn more here .

Leawood, Kan.-based strategic consulting firm Initiatives, Inc. served as the lead public-private partnerships advisor for the project.

About Junction City: Junction City is a thriving and diverse community in north central Kansas nestled in the picturesque Flint Hills, directly off I-70. The community is home to Ft. Riley, the largest military base in the state of Kansas. This incredible asset allows the community to produce an organic workforce many areas of the country don't possess. This asset coupled with access to transportation infrastructure, land availability, and educational resources makes Junction City the ideal location for new opportunities and economic growth.

About Fort Riley: Fort Riley, located in the Flint Hills Region of Kansas, is home to Soldiers and families of the 1st Infantry Division known as "The Big Red One" which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2017. There are approximately 15,000 active duty service members assigned to Fort Riley with more than 18,000 family members, 29,000 veterans and retirees and 5,600 civilian employees who live in the region and/or work at the post. The 1st Infantry Division as well as National Guard and Reserve units from several states use the modern training facilities at Fort Riley to gain skills necessary to defend our nation.

About AstrumU®: AstrumU® is a data services company based in Kirkland, WA that is working to translate educational experiences into economic mobility. AstrumU quantifies skills and affinities developed through education, training, and professional experiences of all types. The AstrumU AI Translation Engine™ ingests verified data from learning, skills, and labor market outcomes to measure, map and make recommendations based on the probable impact to outcomes. We are on a mission to quantify the return on educational investments for all learners, education providers and employers, so everyone can maximize their potential in the Future of Work.

SOURCE AstrumU

