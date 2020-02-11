U.S. Army Veteran Receives Award for Excellence in Prosthodontics

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John R. Agar, DDS, MA, FACP, was honored with the Major General Bill B. Lefler Federal Services Award by the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP). Dr. Agar received this award at the 49th Annual Session of the ACP in Miami, Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.

Named for the late Maj. Gen. Bill B. Lefler, who had an active military career of over 34 years and was a dedicated member and Fellow of the ACP, the award recognizes excellence in leadership, patient care, mentorship, and service to community.

"General Bill Lefler was a special person that sincerely cared about everyone he encountered," said Dr. Agar. "He had a phenomenal memory that he used to relate and extend positive energy to support you during good and difficult times. He was an exceptionally outstanding humanitarian, prosthodontist, educator and leader. He had a more profound effect on my professional and personal life than I am able to explain. I am tremendously honored and appreciative of receiving this award."

Dr. Agar is retired from the U.S. Army in which he served as clinician, educator, consultant and commander. He is a professor at the University of Connecticut, where he previously served as Director of Graduate Prosthodontics from 1996 to 2014. He is a past president of the ACP and the American Board of Prosthodontics.

A prosthodontist is a dental specialist who focuses on the restoration and replacement of missing teeth and other oral or facial issues. Prosthodontists specialize in helping patients with implants, dentures and veneers, all the way to full mouth and jaw reconstructions.

The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) is the association that represents the specialty of prosthodontics. Founded in 1970, the ACP is dedicated to advancing the art and science of prosthodontics and promoting the specialty to the public and dental professionals. For more information, consumers can visit GoToAPro.org and dental professionals can visit Prosthodontics.org.

