U.S. Army's Futures Command to speak at Future Ground Combat Vehicles in Detroit

General Murray was commissioned as an Infantry officer in the U.S. Army upon graduation from the Ohio State University in 1982. Throughout his career, General Murray has served in leadership positions and commanded from Company through Division, with various staff assignments at the highest levels of the Army including: Commanding General Joint Task Force-3; Deputy Commanding General – Support for U.S. Forces Afghanistan; Commander Bagram Airfield; Commanding General 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

General Murray will certainly add a breadth of experience and knowledge to our already stellar speaker line-up who will highlight the capability gaps that are a priority for the military. This year's event program is filled with discussions around acquisition & modernization programs, new initiatives & technologies in the combat vehicle space for both manned and unmanned systems as well as artificial intelligence. Key leaders from the Next Generation Combat Vehicle (NGCV) CFT will discuss the direction of the future of the program.

Other compelling speakers include:

Jeffrey White , Principal Deputy to the ASA (ALT), U.S. Army

, Principal Deputy to the ASA (ALT), U.S. Army Major General Brian Cummings , PEO Ground Combat Systems, U.S. Army

, PEO Ground Combat Systems, U.S. Army Major General (R) John Charlton , Former Commanding General, U.S. Army Test & Evaluation Command

, Former Commanding General, U.S. Army Test & Evaluation Command Colonel Warren Sponsler , Deputy Director, NGCV CFT, U.S. Army Futures Command

, Deputy Director, NGCV CFT, U.S. Army Futures Command Colonel James Schirmer , Program Manager, Next Generation Combat Vehicle, U.S. Army

, Program Manager, Next Generation Combat Vehicle, U.S. Army Colonel Kevin Vanyo , Military Deputy to the Director, TARDEC, U.S. Army

