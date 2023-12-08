US-ASEAN Business Council Appoints Jeffrey Perlman as new Chairman

US-ASEAN Business Council

08 Dec, 2023, 08:42 ET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US-ASEAN Business Council is pleased to announce the election of Jeffrey Perlman, President of Warburg Pincus, as the 13th Chairman of the Board of Directors. In his capacity as Chairman, Mr. Perlman will lead Board oversight of the Council, which works to create trade and investment opportunities in the economies of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations for over 175 member companies of the Council. 

Jeff Perlman, President of Warburg Pincus
"We are thrilled to have Jeffrey Perlman as the new Chairman of our Board," said Ambassador Ted Osius (ret.), President & CEO of the US-ASEAN Business Council. "At Warburg Pincus, he has successfully expanded the company's business in Asia Pacific, co-founding and sponsoring some of the largest real estate companies in the region and partnering with entrepreneurs to build successful investing franchises in Southeast Asia. His phenomenal business career and deep knowledge of Southeast Asia will be an indispensable resource for our members, stakeholders, and staff as the Council continues to grow and expand." 

Upon assuming his position as Chairman, Mr. Perlman said, "I am honored to be named Chairman of the Board for the US-ASEAN Business Council. I spent over a decade of my career in Southeast Asia and the region is important to me both personally and professionally. The relationship between the U.S. and ASEAN countries is more important now than ever and I am looking forward to working with other Council members to support our member companies' interests in the region."  

In his current role as President of Warburg Pincus, Mr. Perlman oversees one of the world's leading and oldest global growth investors, with more than US$84 billion in assets under management and a diverse portfolio of over 250 companies.

Mr. Perlman has been a member of the Executive Management group at Warburg Pincus since 2018. He currently serves as the Chairman of ESR Group Limited (1821.HK) and serves on the Board of Directors for numerous companies including ESR Group Limited, BW Industrial Development JSC, MoMo, Storhub, Princeton Digital Group Limited, and others. 

Since beginning his career at Warburg Pincus 17 years ago, Mr. Perlman has significantly expanded the franchise in Asia, including opening the firm's Singapore office in 2016. Mr. Perlman has co-founded a number of leading real estate companies in Asia and is responsible for some of the firm's most notable investments in the sector. He continues to partner with entrepreneurs in driving a successful investing franchise in Southeast Asia.   

Prior to joining Warburg Pincus, Mr. Perlman worked in the Real Estate Investment Banking group at Credit Suisse. He received a bachelor's degree in Business Administration (BBA) from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. 

Contact:
Jack Myint
US-ASEAN Business Council
Phone: 202-416-6719
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE US-ASEAN Business Council

