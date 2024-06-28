US Asset Manager CrossingBridge Advisors, LLC Enters into a Strategic Partnership with NCI Advisory A/S, a Nordic Debt Asset Manager

PLEASANTVILLE, N.Y., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossingBridge Advisors, LLC ("CrossingBridge") is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with NCI Advisory A/S ("NCI Advisory"), a strong performing debt asset management firm based in Denmark.

David Sherman, CEO of CrossingBridge, states, "The Nordic debt market has provided us with attractive investment opportunities. Establishing a strategic cooperation with an experienced, local team is crucial for our future growth in the Nordics. We have worked with the NCI Advisory team on several transactions and found a good cultural and strategic fit, as well as a shared approach to investing. We see this strategic partnership as key to our ambition to become a leading Nordic high-yield asset manager."

Jørgen Beuchert, CEO of NCI Advisory, comments, "We believe that the Nordic debt market will become even more interesting in the future, particularly for experienced, active managers capable of handling complex situations. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in NCI Advisory's growth and expansion plans. CrossingBridge brings a wealth of expertise, which complements NCI Advisory's 16-year track record of delivering attractive returns across more than 100 exits. Our partnership establishes a strong foundation for growth and opens opportunities for additional debt investment strategies."

About NCI Advisory

NCI Advisory is a Nordic debt asset manager, founded in 2008 and owned by Jørgen Beuchert. NCI Advisory has EUR 100 million under management and operates in the primary and secondary Nordic high-yield bonds and direct loans market. The company's oldest fund has generated an average return of 10.1% since 2008 and paid an average of 9.3% in dividends.

About CrossingBridge

CrossingBridge Advisors LLC, founded by David Sherman and owned by ENDI Corp. (OTCQB: ENDI), has more than USD $2.9 billion under management focusing on Corporate Credit strategies. CrossingBridge has a deep and highly experienced team led by the CEO and majority shareholder, David Sherman.

SOURCE CrossingBridge Advisors, LLC