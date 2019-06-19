US Athletic Footwear Demand to Grow 3.2% Annually in Nominal Terms to 2023

CLEVELAND, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for athletic footwear is expected to increase 3.2% annually in nominal terms through 2023, according to Athletic Footwear: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Population increases and projected 4.2% annual growth in disposable personal income levels will support gains. Demand will also rise as more consumers participate in sports and fitness activities. An ongoing athleisure trend, which sees consumers wear athletic dress in areas formerly dominated by other types of casual clothing (e.g., work, school), will further drive growth.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Athletic-Footwear-United-States-FF90011/?progid=91541

Athletic footwear with textile uppers is projected to remain the largest segment, with demand climbing 3.7% per year to 2023. Advances will be supported by sustained interest in textile as a material for lightweight running shoes. However, the maturing trend for athletic shoes with knitted uppers will see gains decelerate relative to the historical pace.

These and other key insights are featured in Athletic Footwear: United States. This report forecasts to 2023 US athletic footwear demand in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand is segmented by upper material type in terms of:

textile

leather

rubber and plastic

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2008 to 2018. Re-exports of athletic footwear are excluded from demand and trade figures.

