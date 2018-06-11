U.S. Auto Parts Appoints Mehran Nia to Board of Directors

As one of the original co-founders, Nia returns to U.S. Auto Parts where he previously served as CEO, president and director from 1995 until 2007. During the first five years of his tenure, Nia helped lead the transformation of the company from a regional wholesaler of collision auto parts into an e-commerce retailer and wholesaler with a diversified base of automotive products.

"Mehran brings extensive e-commerce expertise and broad leadership experience to our board," said Aaron Coleman, CEO of U.S. Auto Parts. "His founding role and prior service as president and CEO will provide invaluable insight to our company as we continue to deploy web development initiatives across our core e-commerce sites and expand our relationships with marketplace partners."

Nia currently serves on the board of directors for Mylife.com, an e-commerce company helping people connect with others and manage information. He also serves on the advisory board for ARC China, a private equity investment firm specializing in pre-IPO investments. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in biology from San Diego State University.

Nia commented: "U.S. Auto Parts has built a strong e-commerce platform that has significant opportunity for long-term growth. I plan to leverage my prior experience to provide strategic input to the company as we continue to enhance the customer experience across our core e-commerce sites and expand our marketplace channels."

About U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc.

Established in 1995, U.S. Auto Parts is a leading online provider of automotive aftermarket parts, including collision, engine, and performance parts and accessories. Through the Company's network of websites, U.S. Auto Parts provides consumers with a broad selection of competitively priced products, all mapped by a proprietary database with applications based on vehicle makes, models and years. U.S. Auto Parts' flagship websites include www.autopartswarehouse.com, www.carparts.com, and www.jcwhitney.com, as well as the Company's corporate website at www.usautoparts.net.

U.S. Auto Parts is headquartered in Carson, California.

