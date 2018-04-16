U.S. Auto Parts Network Launches Progressive Web App from Mobify with Speedier Load Times and Friction-Free Checkout

U.S. Auto Parts is one of the first online auto parts retailers to introduce a PWA as a new way to win customers through an enhanced mobile web experience. The products are easier to find and the checkout process is speedy and friction-free – and no app download is required.

"We have a huge inventory of products, and the PWA better enables our customers to quickly navigate through this vast assortment," says Simon Carpio, director of product management at US Auto Parts. "The PWA creates a better user experience through speedier load times, and a simple, clean checkout and payment process that helps our customers get from A to B as fast as possible."

See the new Progressive Web App at https://www.carparts.com.

"With mobile overtaking desktop as the dominant online shopping channel, most retailers are looking to drive revenue with mobile-first technologies like PWAs," explains Mobify CEO Igor Faletski. "Online marketplace retailers with large inventories like U.S. Auto Parts are a natural fit for driving increased conversions with a PWA because the technology allows them to serve customers quickly and efficiently."

"With Mobify's approach to PWAs, we've been able to systematically remove points of friction for the customer so they can better find the product they need and pay for it with the click of a few buttons," said US Auto Parts' Carpio.

For more about PWAs for ecommerce visit:

https://www.mobify.com/insights/progressive-web-apps-for-ecommerce/

About U.S. Auto Parts

Established in 1995, U.S. Auto Parts is a leading online provider of automotive aftermarket parts, including collision, engine, and performance parts and accessories. Through U.S. Auto Parts' network of websites, U.S. Auto Parts provides consumers with a broad selection of competitively priced products, all mapped by a proprietary database with applications based on vehicle makes, models and years. U.S. Auto Parts' flagship websites include www.autopartswarehouse.com, www.carparts.com, and www.jcwhitney.com, as well as U.S. Auto Parts' corporate website at www.usautoparts.net.

U.S. Auto Parts is headquartered in Carson, California.

About Mobify

Mobify is the #1 provider of Progressive Web Apps for ecommerce retailers and brands that want to close the gap between desktop and mobile conversion rates, keep up with customer expectations, and win loyal customer relationships. The Mobify Platform delivers a unified customer experience across mobile web and apps, while building customer relationships through push notifications and store drivers. Leading global brands including Lancôme (Mobile Commerce winner 2017 Internet Retailer Excellence Awards), Debenhams, Crabtree & Evelyn, Paula's Choice, Carnival Cruise Line, Lilly Pulitzer, London Drugs, Burlington, PureFormulas, Superdry, Columbia, eXtra Electronics, and ThinkGeek generate extensive revenue through the Mobify Platform and rely on Mobify to grow their customer lifetime value. www.mobify.com.

About 64 Labs

64labs is a web implementation services business primarily focused on delivering technology projects for ecommerce companies large and small.

CarParts® is a registered trademark of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. Mobify® is a registered trademark of Mobify. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

