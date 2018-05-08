U.S. Auto Parts Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

First Quarter 2018 Financial Summary vs. Year-Ago Quarter

Net sales were $78.4 million compared to $80.8 million .

compared to . Gross margin increased 50 basis points to 29.9%.

Net income was $0.7 million , or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $0.8 million or $0.02 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share, compared to or per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined below) was $4.1 million compared to $4.0 million .

compared to . Ended the quarter with no revolver debt.

First Quarter 2018 Operational Highlights vs. Year-Ago Quarter

Conversion rate increased 50 basis points to 2.3%.

Customer acquisition cost reduced to $7.31 .

. Revenue capture increased 300 basis points to 88.2%.

Management Commentary

"As discussed on our last quarterly call, 2018 got off to a slow start, however we launched several web development initiatives in March that quickly drove meaningful improvements to our results," said Aaron Coleman, CEO of U.S. Auto Parts. "These initiatives led to increases in both gross margin and adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, as well as our fourth consecutive quarter of conversion rate improvement.

"We are in the process of deploying similar initiatives across our other core e-commerce sites, and early results have been promising. In addition, we are continuing to expand our current marketplace partnerships and have made real progress on this front over the last month, with Amazon soon carrying some of our private label assortment under a direct fulfillment model. We are also working to create new relationships with marketplace partners, as we embrace the continued strong growth we've experienced in this sales channel. In fact, Q1 was our ninth consecutive quarter of double-digit marketplace sales growth."

First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Net sales in the first quarter of 2018 were $78.4 million compared to $80.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was largely driven by a 13% decrease in e-commerce sales, partially offset by an 11% increase in online marketplace sales.

Gross profit in the first quarter of 2018 was $23.5 million compared to $23.8 million in the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of net sales, gross profit increased 50 basis points to 29.9% compared to 29.4% as a result of a favorable mix shift towards private label products, as well as optimized pricing strategies. The company continues to expect gross margin to range between 29-30% going forward.

Total operating expenses in the first quarter were reduced to $21.9 million compared to $22.6 million in the first quarter of last year. As a percentage of net sales, operating expenses remained constant at 27.9% compared to the year ago quarter.

Net income in the first quarter decreased to $0.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $0.8 million or $0.02 per diluted share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2018 increased to $4.1 million compared to $4.0 million in the year-ago quarter, driven by the aforementioned increase in online marketplace sales and prudent cost management, partially offset by higher compliance costs related to the company's accelerated filer status and litigation costs.

At March 31, 2018, cash and cash equivalents totaled $9.2 million compared to $2.9 million at December 30, 2017. The increase was driven by improvements in working capital, free cash generation, as well as temporary favorable payment terms with one of its shipping vendors. The company also continued to carry no revolver debt at March 31, 2018.

Key Operating Metrics



Q1 2018

Q1 2017

Q4 2017 Conversion Rate 1 2.3 %

1.8 %

2.1 % Customer Acquisition Cost 1 $ 7.31



$ 7.43



$ 7.14

Unique Visitors (millions) 1 20.1



28.9



20.1

Number of Orders - E-commerce only (thousands) 460



518



419

Number of Orders - Online Marketplace (thousands) 441



431



395

Total Number of Internet Orders (thousands) 901



949



814

Revenue Capture (% Sales) 2 88.2 %

85.2 %

86.1 % Average Order Value - E-commerce only $ 98



$ 104



$ 100

Average Order Value - Online Marketplace $ 72



$ 67



$ 67

Average Order Value - Total Internet Orders $ 85



$ 87



$ 82







1. Excludes online marketplaces and media properties (e.g. AutoMD). 2. Revenue capture is the amount of actual dollars retained after taking into consideration returns, credit card declines and product fulfillment and excludes online marketplaces and media properties (e.g. AutoMD).

Update on the Customs Issues

U.S. Auto Parts recently filed a lawsuit against the United States Department of Homeland Security in the U.S. Court of International Trade. The lawsuit asserts that the United States Customs and Border Protection, an agency of the Department of Homeland Security ("Customs"), has been wrongfully seizing automotive grilles being imported by U.S. Auto Parts on the basis that the grilles are allegedly counterfeit and infringe trademarks held by the original automobile manufacturers. U.S. Auto Parts intends to vigorously defend its right to sell aftermarket automotive grilles under well-established trademark doctrines as the grilles are neither counterfeit nor is there a likelihood of confusion between our aftermarket products and OEM parts. While the number of seized automotive grilles currently represents less than one percent of U.S. Auto Parts' overall revenue and product assortment, U.S. Auto Parts has taken this action to remove overly burdensome bonding requirements arising from the wrongful seizures and to ensure that Customs expeditiously processes the flow of its goods into the United States. U.S. Auto Parts has already won a temporary restraining order reducing the bonding requirement to three percent of the commercial invoice value of each shipment and currently has a preliminary injunction hearing on the matter scheduled for May 9th. U.S. Auto Parts expects to issue a Form 8-K following the court's decision on the preliminary injunction hearing.

2018 Outlook

U.S. Auto Parts continues to expect net sales to increase low single digits on a percentage basis compared to 2017. In light of the anticipated costs associated with the customs issues, the company has revised its adjusted EBITDA range from between $14.5 million and $16.0 million to between $13.0 and $14.5 million compared to $14.2 million in 2017. U.S. Auto Parts is not including a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance to projected net income due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate long-term forecasts and projections of net operating loss carryforwards which have a significant impact on future net income results. As a result, U.S. Auto Parts is unable to quantify its projected net income without unreasonable efforts.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc.

Established in 1995, U.S. Auto Parts is a leading online provider of automotive aftermarket parts, including collision, engine, and performance parts and accessories. Through the Company's network of websites, U.S. Auto Parts provides consumers with a broad selection of competitively priced products, all mapped by a proprietary database with applications based on vehicle makes, models and years. U.S. Auto Parts' flagship websites include www.autopartswarehouse.com , www.carparts.com, and www.jcwhitney.com , as well as the Company's corporate website at www.usautoparts.net.

U.S. Auto Parts is headquartered in Carson, California.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Regulation G, and other provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, define and prescribe the conditions for use of certain non-GAAP financial information. We provide "Adjusted EBITDA," which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income before (a) interest expense, net; (b) income tax provision; (c) depreciation and amortization expense; (d) amortization of intangible assets; and (e) share-based compensation expense.

The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides important supplemental information to management and investors. This non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and results of operations.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as one measure of the Company's operating performance because it assists in comparing the Company's operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of stock compensation expense, as well as items that are not expected to be recurring. Internally, this non-GAAP measure is also used by management for planning purposes, including the preparation of internal budgets; for allocating resources to enhance financial performance; and for evaluating the effectiveness of operational strategies. The Company also believes that analysts and investors use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to evaluate the ongoing operations of companies in our industry.

This non-GAAP financial measure is used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management strongly encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements in their entirety and to not rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. In addition, the Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from the Company's non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.

Summarized information for our continuing operations for the periods presented is as follows (in millions):





Thirteen Weeks Ended



March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017 Net sales

$ 78.39



$ 80.83

Gross profit

$ 23.46



23.79





29.9 %

29.4 % Operating expenses

$ 21.85



$ 22.58





27.9 %

27.9 % Income from operations

$ 1.61



$ 1.21





2.1 %

1.5 % Income from continuing operations

$ 0.74



$ 0.82





0.9 %

1.0 % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 4.14



$ 4.03





5.3 %

5.0 %

The table below reconciles income from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):



Thirteen Weeks Ended

March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017 Income from continuing operations $ 735



$ 816

Depreciation & amortization 1,504



1,633

Amortization of intangible assets 47



112

Interest expense, net 431



376

Taxes 442



27

EBITDA $ 3,159



$ 2,964

Stock comp expense $ 976



$ 1,064

Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,135



$ 4,028



U.S. Auto Parts is not including a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance to projected net income due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate long-term forecasts and projections of net operating loss carryforwards which have a significant impact on future net income results. As a result, U.S. Auto Parts is unable to quantify its projected net income without unreasonable efforts.

U.S. AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)



Thirteen Weeks Ended

March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017 Net sales $ 78,385



$ 80,833

Cost of sales (1) 54,926



57,046

Gross profit 23,459



23,787

Operating expenses:





Marketing 9,982



10,314

General and administrative 4,885



4,801

Fulfillment 5,848



6,082

Technology 1,088



1,273

Amortization of intangible assets 47



112

Total operating expenses 21,850



22,582

Income from operations 1,609



1,205

Other income (expense):





Other income, net 1



16

Interest expense (433)



(378)

Total other expense, net (432)



(362)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes 1,177



843

Income tax provision 442



27

Income from continuing operations 735



816

Discontinued operations (2)





Loss from operations and disposal of discontinued AutoMD operations —



(558)

Income tax provision —



1

Loss on discontinued operations —



(559)

Net income 735



257

Other comprehensive income (loss):



Foreign currency translation adjustments 19



(2)

Total other comprehensive loss 19



(2)

Comprehensive income $ 754



$ 255

Income from continuing operations per share:





Basic income from continuing operations per share $ 0.02



$ 0.02

Diluted income from continuing operations per share $ 0.02



$ 0.02

Weighted average common shares outstanding:





Shares used in computation of basic income from continuing operations per share 34,821



34,510

Shares used in computation of diluted income from continuing operations per share 38,066



40,231



























(1) Excludes depreciation and amortization expense which is included in marketing, general and administrative and fulfillment expense. (2) During March, 2017 our AutoMD operations filed for dissolution and have been classified as discontinued operations.

U.S. AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, In Thousands, Except Par and Liquidation Value)



March 31, 2018

December 30, 2017 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,222



$ 2,850

Short-term investments 10



9

Accounts receivable, net 3,357



2,470

Inventory 58,120



54,231

Other current assets 3,009



2,972

Total current assets 73,718



62,532

Deferred income taxes 21,062



21,476

Property and equipment, net 15,021



15,085

Intangible assets, net 604



651

Other non-current assets 1,328



954

Total assets $ 111,733



$ 100,698

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 42,691



$ 35,999

Accrued expenses 10,915



7,363

Current portion of capital leases payable 586



579

Customer deposits 2,500



2,500

Other current liabilities 1,713



2,457

Total current liabilities 58,405



48,898

Capital leases payable, net of current portion 9,020



9,173

Other non-current liabilities 2,275



2,266

Total liabilities 69,700



60,337

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; $1.45 per share liquidation value or aggregate of $6,017; 4,150 shares authorized; 2,771 shares issued and outstanding at both March 31, 2018 and December 30, 2017 3



3

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 34,939 and 34,666 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 30, 2017 (of which 2,525 are treasury stock) 37



37

Treasury stock (7,146)



(7,146)

Additional paid-in capital 180,517



179,906

Accumulated other comprehensive income 579



557

Accumulated deficit (131,957)



(132,996)

Total stockholders' equity 42,033



40,361

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 111,733



$ 100,698



U.S. AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, In Thousands)



Thirteen Weeks Ended

March 31,

2018

April 1,

2017 Operating activities





Net income $ 735



$ 257

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense 1,504



1,633

Amortization of intangible assets 47



112

Deferred income taxes 415



—

Share-based compensation expense 976



1,089

Stock awards issued for non-employee director service 4



2

Amortization of deferred financing costs 1



22

Gain from disposition of assets —



(8)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (887)



105

Inventory (3,889)



(6,282)

Other current assets (442)



(161)

Other non-current assets 20



135

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 10,339



10,662

Other current liabilities (402)



(67)

Other non-current liabilities 139



59

Net cash provided by operating activities 8,560



7,558

Investing activities





Additions to property and equipment (1,490)



(1,262)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment —



39

Net cash used in investing activities (1,490)



(1,223)

Financing activities





Borrowings from revolving loan payable 3,106



3,576

Payments made on revolving loan payable (3,106)



(3,576)

Proceeds from stock options —



33

Minority shareholder redemption —



(2,485)

Payments on capital leases (144)



(136)

Treasury stock repurchase —



(2,272)

Statutory tax withholding payment for share-based compensation (395)



(688)

Payment of liabilities related to financing activities (100)



(100)

Preferred stock dividends paid (41)



(120)

Net cash used in financing activities (680)



(5,768)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (18)



(12)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents 6,372



555

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,850



6,643

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 9,222



$ 7,198

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:





Accrued asset purchases $ 766



$ 694

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ —



$ 15

Cash paid during the period for interest 442



337



